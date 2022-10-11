Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
500,000 free plane tickets to Hong Kong will be up for grabs in 2023
If you’ve always wanted to see the bright lights of Hong Kong, 2023 could be the best year thanks to a weird COVID-related scheme. Back in 2020, the Hong Kong Tourism Board bought 500,000 plane tickets from airlines like Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines as part of a government-supported package to help boost the aviation sector post-COVID (as per Time Out).
Japan reopens to individual British tourists for first time in over two years
Individual British travellers can now visit Japan again, after the country’s government lifted its strict policy of only allowing tourists on private and self-guided tours.The rule, which has been in place for all international tourists since June, ended at midnight on Tuesday (11 October), with independent tourists able to arrive without having to be tied into a tour booking.It is the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that British tourists may arrive freely without being subject to visa or tour restrictions; however, only the triple-vaccinated (with an approved booster) may arrive without taking a pre-travel test.Those who...
Japan Is Finally Open to Travelers Again. These New Luxury Hotels Will Let You Visit in Style.
A small, largely off-the-grid hot spring town best known for churning out some of the country’s best wasabi along Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Shuzenji was gearing up to host a series of cycling events for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics when I happened to pass through on my way back from Mount Fuji in February 2020. A month later, Japan closed its doors for the next two and a half years, and I haven’t stopped thinking about that town: What did they end up doing with all those Tokyo 2020 flags lining the lampposts and storefronts? And why on earth didn’t...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Japan Finally Removes All Travel Curbs, Hopes For A Tourism Boom
It has been a long, hard, more than two years of the pandemic for Japan with its tough travel regulations. However, after gradually easing the restrictions, the country has finally dropped the last of its rules, hoping to attract travelers. Japan drops COVID-19 travel rules. More than two years ago,...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After over two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday, the...
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back
(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
United announced 7 new international routes for summer 2023 as post-pandemic demand to Europe continues to soar — see the full list
United Airlines announced three new destinations and four new city pairs coming to its network in summer 2023. The carrier is also upping its frequency to London and Paris, with only Polaris-equipped planes flying to Heathrow. The expansion represents a 10% to 11% increase in transatlantic flying compared to 2022,...
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free airline tickets to tempt tourists back, following the pandemic travel slump, reports say
Visitor numbers to the city-state have plummeted as a result of the government's strict COVID-19 travel restrictions, which have now been loosened.
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days
7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
Time Out Global
You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free
Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
lonelyplanet.com
8 unmissable day trips from Hong Kong
Explore quiet corners and bustling megacities on a day trip from Hong Kong © Patrick Wong / Getty Images. Hong Kong is one of the world’s great urban playgrounds, but this place has another side to its personality beyond the gleaming skyscrapers and shopping malls. Three quarters of...
From plane to train: Delta's expands Air+Rail program offering seamless travel to 20 European cities
For easy booking and travel, Delta Air Lines added 12 new European cities to its Air+Rail program. Here's how it works.
Australian airlines to continue to allow luggage trackers after Lufthansa bans devices
Australia’s domestic airlines will continue to allow tracking devices to be used in luggage despite an overseas carrier banning the lithium-charged tags. German airline Lufthansa has said it would now classify luggage trackers, such as Apple AirTags, as similar to laptops and phones and will not allow them to be checked in with luggage.
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years. “We got the news that we can finally come. We are really, really happy,” said Nadine Lackmann, a German who was among the crowd of tourists arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Travelers like Lackmann are expected to deliver a sorely needed 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing. A daily limit of 50,000 arrivals is gone. Airlines have added flights in response to the full re-opening of borders. Visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism from more than 60 countries.
Mongolian airline's Boeing 737 MAX flight in China the first since 2019 -FlightRadar24
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 MAX flight by MIAT Mongolian Airlines that landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning was the first commercial flight by the model to China since the country grounded the plane in March 2019, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said.
