thebrag.com

500,000 free plane tickets to Hong Kong will be up for grabs in 2023

If you’ve always wanted to see the bright lights of Hong Kong, 2023 could be the best year thanks to a weird COVID-related scheme. Back in 2020, the Hong Kong Tourism Board bought 500,000 plane tickets from airlines like Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines as part of a government-supported package to help boost the aviation sector post-COVID (as per Time Out).
The Independent

Japan reopens to individual British tourists for first time in over two years

Individual British travellers can now visit Japan again, after the country’s government lifted its strict policy of only allowing tourists on private and self-guided tours.The rule, which has been in place for all international tourists since June, ended at midnight on Tuesday (11 October), with independent tourists able to arrive without having to be tied into a tour booking.It is the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic that British tourists may arrive freely without being subject to visa or tour restrictions; however, only the triple-vaccinated (with an approved booster) may arrive without taking a pre-travel test.Those who...
Robb Report

Japan Is Finally Open to Travelers Again. These New Luxury Hotels Will Let You Visit in Style.

A small, largely off-the-grid hot spring town best known for churning out some of the country’s best wasabi along Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Shuzenji was gearing up to host a series of cycling events for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics when I happened to pass through on my way back from Mount Fuji in February 2020. A month later, Japan closed its doors for the next two and a half years, and I haven’t stopped thinking about that town: What did they end up doing with all those Tokyo 2020 flags lining the lampposts and storefronts? And why on earth didn’t...
touristmeetstraveler.com

Japan Finally Removes All Travel Curbs, Hopes For A Tourism Boom

It has been a long, hard, more than two years of the pandemic for Japan with its tough travel regulations. However, after gradually easing the restrictions, the country has finally dropped the last of its rules, hoping to attract travelers. Japan drops COVID-19 travel rules. More than two years ago,...
#Japan Airlines#Travel Agency#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Americans#The Joong Ang Daily
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
CNN

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
Business Insider

United announced 7 new international routes for summer 2023 as post-pandemic demand to Europe continues to soar — see the full list

United Airlines announced three new destinations and four new city pairs coming to its network in summer 2023. The carrier is also upping its frequency to London and Paris, with only Polaris-equipped planes flying to Heathrow. The expansion represents a 10% to 11% increase in transatlantic flying compared to 2022,...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
TravelNoire

Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days

7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
Time Out Global

You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free

Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
lonelyplanet.com

8 unmissable day trips from Hong Kong

Explore quiet corners and bustling megacities on a day trip from Hong Kong © Patrick Wong / Getty Images. Hong Kong is one of the world’s great urban playgrounds, but this place has another side to its personality beyond the gleaming skyscrapers and shopping malls. Three quarters of...
The Associated Press

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years. “We got the news that we can finally come. We are really, really happy,” said Nadine Lackmann, a German who was among the crowd of tourists arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Travelers like Lackmann are expected to deliver a sorely needed 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing. A daily limit of 50,000 arrivals is gone. Airlines have added flights in response to the full re-opening of borders. Visa-free travel is back for short-term business visits and tourism from more than 60 countries.
