Twin Falls body found in 2014 identified by forensic team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman found floating under the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls back in September of 2014 has remained unidentified -- until now. On Sept. 9, 2014, a kayaker found the body of a woman floating in the water below the bridge and Twin Falls County deputies issued a recovery. There was no identification on her body, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff (TFCS) news release. The coroner listed her cause of death as suicide, the news release said.
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 2014 cold case of Jane Doe, whose body was found in the water below the Perrine Bridge, has been solved. The Jane Doe has been identified as Cynthia Gunnerson, also known as Sasha Ergateage, of San Diego, California. The case had been considered inactive...
Burley man dies in rollover crash
RAFT RIVER — A Burley man died Saturday night after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 86, police say. The man, 54, was westbound at 7:24 p.m. on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median, the Idaho State Police said. The man died at the scene, the police said, and the road was blocked for about 45 minutes. The incident is under investigation by the ISP.
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of Hankins Road in Twin Falls is closed following a train derailment. The train derailed last night, and traffic is blocked at Hankins Road and 3770 North, just north of Amalgamated Sugar. According to the Eastern Idaho Railroad, there is no timetable...
One dead in crash that blocked local freeway for nearly hour
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on October 8, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 west of Raft River in Cassia County. A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
