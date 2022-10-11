Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Behind the Business: Hempitecture
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College is a place where you’re encouraged to do some research and broaden your mind to come up with some interesting ideas. and for Mattie Mead, this held true. “It was around 2013 when the idea for Hempitecture came about, I was studying architecture...
kmvt
Desert Café: A unique culinary opportunity for CSI students
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a hidden gem at the College of Southern Idaho that many people may not know about, it’s called the Desert Café. Every Wednesday and Thursday the students in the hospitality, culinary-arts-and-baking and pastry programs at CSI come together to offer a unique opportunity for the community.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Magic Valley residents say law against critical race theory is ‘intimidating’ public discourse
More than 200 people came to the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls last week to hear former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones give an hour-long overview of critical race theory, an academic framework that’s been catapulted into the political center stage. “It’s basically this,” Jones said, “that...
kmvt
Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new charter school is coming to Twin Falls, and on Wednesday, they officially broke ground on their new campus. GEM Prep Charter Schools currently has a network of locations around the state, with multiple locations in the Treasure Valley and another campus in Pocatello. This new charter school will be their first in the Magic Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
Twin Falls body found in 2014 identified by forensic team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman found floating under the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls back in September of 2014 has remained unidentified -- until now. On Sept. 9, 2014, a kayaker found the body of a woman floating in the water below the bridge and Twin Falls County deputies issued a recovery. There was no identification on her body, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff (TFCS) news release. The coroner listed her cause of death as suicide, the news release said.
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
kmvt
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 2014 cold case of Jane Doe, whose body was found in the water below the Perrine Bridge, has been solved. The Jane Doe has been identified as Cynthia Gunnerson, also known as Sasha Ergateage, of San Diego, California. The case had been considered inactive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
TFHS & CRHS team up to honor service members before Friday night’s Service Bowl
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s rivalry week for the Twin Falls Bruins and Canyon Ridge Riverhawks, but before the annual Service Bowl Friday night, the two schools are coming together to give back. “I think it’s a great thing,” said retired Navy veteran Kirby Koop.
One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory
I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
kmvt
Record year for barley production can’t solve producers woes
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s barley crop this year is one for the record books, but producers are not exactly bringing in record profits, and consumers are also feeling the pinch. Even during a record year, the rising cost of of business is impacting everyone in the Gem State.
Are Twin Falls ID Fans Of This Pizza Un-American?
Pizza is perhaps the most beloved food creation in the world. People take their pizza very seriously, and fans of one particular style seem to always have a bullseye on their back. Some people think I'm crazy because I like pesto on my pizza. My favorite flavor combination of pizza...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Authorities find no evidence to support an ‘incident’ took place at Gooding High School last week
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported last Wednesday, October 5th. Allegations were made on social media platforms accusing a Gooding High School staff member of making threats to harm students as well as hitting a student. An investigation began...
Gas Siphoning, Other Magic Valley October Mischief Reported
If you own a doorbell camera in Twin Falls, it's likely you might have some evidence somewhere hidden regarding some recent crimes reported in the city. From gas siphoning to porch theft, southern Idaho criminals are nonchalantly targeting automobiles and homes and being recorded in the process. I recently purchased...
kmvt
New four-way stop installed at the Shoshone Falls intersection
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Tuesday, the route down to one of southern Idaho’s most famous scenic attractions will have an additional stop. Crews with the Twin falls Highway District installed two new stop signs at the intersection of 4000 North and 3300 East, otherwise known at the Shoshone Falls Intersection.
kmvt
Blue Gulch Fire Controlled Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Western Twin Falls County residents were relieved Sunday after the Blue Gulch Fire was controlled. According to the B.L.M., the fire was mapped out at 535 acres, and was located 12 miles west of Buhl. It was contained 6 p.m. Saturday, with full control achieved 2 hours later.
kmvt
Reddick, Ellis S.
JEROME—Ellis Stanfield Reddick’s long and meaningful life came to a peaceful end due to the consequences of age on 10/6/22. He died just 20 days short of his 100th birthday. He reveled in the fact that he had lived to be 99 years old. Present at the time...
kmvt
Twin Falls City Council approves new Economic Development Director
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Council approved the appointment of Shawn Barigar as the Economic Development Director. City Manager Travis Rothweiler spoke to the council on Monday about Barigar’s accomplishments, and how he was the top candidate for the position. The City Council agreed,...
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
Comments / 0