Groundbreaking held for new charter school in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new charter school is coming to Twin Falls, and on Wednesday, they officially broke ground on their new campus. GEM Prep Charter Schools currently has a network of locations around the state, with multiple locations in the Treasure Valley and another campus in Pocatello. This new charter school will be their first in the Magic Valley.
Behind the Business: Hempitecture
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College is a place where you’re encouraged to do some research and broaden your mind to come up with some interesting ideas. and for Mattie Mead, this held true. “It was around 2013 when the idea for Hempitecture came about, I was studying architecture...
Desert Café: A unique culinary opportunity for CSI students
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a hidden gem at the College of Southern Idaho that many people may not know about, it’s called the Desert Café. Every Wednesday and Thursday the students in the hospitality, culinary-arts-and-baking and pastry programs at CSI come together to offer a unique opportunity for the community.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Magic Valley residents say law against critical race theory is ‘intimidating’ public discourse
More than 200 people came to the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls last week to hear former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones give an hour-long overview of critical race theory, an academic framework that’s been catapulted into the political center stage. “It’s basically this,” Jones said, “that...
Record year for barley production can’t solve producers woes
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s barley crop this year is one for the record books, but producers are not exactly bringing in record profits, and consumers are also feeling the pinch. Even during a record year, the rising cost of of business is impacting everyone in the Gem State.
TFHS & CRHS team up to honor service members before Friday night’s Service Bowl
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s rivalry week for the Twin Falls Bruins and Canyon Ridge Riverhawks, but before the annual Service Bowl Friday night, the two schools are coming together to give back. “I think it’s a great thing,” said retired Navy veteran Kirby Koop.
The Buhl Fire Department is looking for volunteers
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of people who are giving their time to volunteer continues to decline, but for organizations that rely on volunteers, they are having to turn to creative solutions to make up for those people. The Buhl Fire Department has relied on volunteers for as...
Twin Falls body found in 2014 identified by forensic team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman found floating under the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls back in September of 2014 has remained unidentified -- until now. On Sept. 9, 2014, a kayaker found the body of a woman floating in the water below the bridge and Twin Falls County deputies issued a recovery. There was no identification on her body, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff (TFCS) news release. The coroner listed her cause of death as suicide, the news release said.
Ensunsa, John
CASTLEFORD—John Ensunsa, who combined a lifelong passion of working with people and advancing community organizations and causes in Castleford and the Magic Valley, died September 5. He was 84 years old. John was the second child born to Gregorio Ensunsa and Lena Achabal on November 24, 1937. Like his...
The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 2014 cold case of Jane Doe, whose body was found in the water below the Perrine Bridge, has been solved. The Jane Doe has been identified as Cynthia Gunnerson, also known as Sasha Ergateage, of San Diego, California. The case had been considered inactive...
Authorities find no evidence to support an ‘incident’ took place at Gooding High School last week
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported last Wednesday, October 5th. Allegations were made on social media platforms accusing a Gooding High School staff member of making threats to harm students as well as hitting a student. An investigation began...
Reddick, Ellis S.
JEROME—Ellis Stanfield Reddick’s long and meaningful life came to a peaceful end due to the consequences of age on 10/6/22. He died just 20 days short of his 100th birthday. He reveled in the fact that he had lived to be 99 years old. Present at the time...
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
Blue Gulch Fire Controlled Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Western Twin Falls County residents were relieved Sunday after the Blue Gulch Fire was controlled. According to the B.L.M., the fire was mapped out at 535 acres, and was located 12 miles west of Buhl. It was contained 6 p.m. Saturday, with full control achieved 2 hours later.
Train derailment in Twin Falls leads to closure of portions of Hankins Road
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of Hankins Road in Twin Falls is closed following a train derailment. The train derailed last night, and traffic is blocked at Hankins Road and 3770 North, just north of Amalgamated Sugar. According to the Eastern Idaho Railroad, there is no timetable...
Wendell boys soccer grabs first conference title since 2010 in thriller against Kimberly
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 first half deficit to beat Kimberly in the 3A High Desert Conference championship match. Eduardo Nieves had the go-ahead goal with less than ten minutes remaining. Wendell wins their first conference crown since 2010 and punches its ticket to the state tournament. The Trojans did win the 2014 state title.
Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Kimberly stays unbeaten with win over Declo; Tuesday’s prep sports roundup
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly volleyball handled Declo Tuesday night to stay undefeated with just one regular season match to go. Kimberly 3, Declo 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-13) Kimberly finishes the regular season at Filer Thursday. OTHER SCORES. Twin Falls 3, Wood River 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-19) Twin Falls...
Wendell, Kimberly advance to boys High Desert Conference Championship game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Top-seed Wendell advanced to the 3A boys soccer High Desert Conference championship game with a win over Bliss Monday. (3) Kimberly 3, (2) Sun Valley Community School 2 F/OT. The Bulldogs hand the Cutthroats just their second loss of the season. Wendell will host...
