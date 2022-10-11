ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Sign a Wide Receiver on Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge of the season so far and likely he biggest challenge of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 4:25. The Bills are hoping to get players back for this...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots, Saints, Steelers, Lions, Dolphins best fits for Commanders CB William Jackson III

When the then-Washington Football Team signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, I gave the deal an A+ grade, opined that Jackson was one of the best press cornerbacks in the NFL, and also opined that this might mean that Washington might be playing more press coverage from then on.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Major Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up on both sides of the football heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Brooke Pryor listed all the injuries that Pittsburgh is dealing with right now. It's quite a long list. Most of the injuries revolve...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota

SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
