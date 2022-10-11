Arizona football notebook: Johnny Nansen trying to ‘simple down’ defense, change some starting spots

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Washington score predictions
Arizona begins the second half of the 2022 season playing somewhere it hasn’t won at since 2007. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) have lost five straight the Washington (4-2, 1-2) including last year’s 21-16 home setback to the Huskies in which they lead 13-0. In Seattle, Arizona’s last five consecutive matchups.
azdesertswarm.com
Canadian dunking phenom Toby Fournier puts Arizona women’s basketball in top 8
Do women need to dunk the basketball? It’s unlikely to impress those who would disparage the game and the lack of dunking doesn’t drive off those who already love it. That doesn’t mean it’s not cool to see a woman dunk. Toby Fournier can do just that, and she could be coming to McKale Center in 2024.
azdesertswarm.com
Washington expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Following its most lopsided loss of the season, the Arizona Wildcats hit the road to take on a Washington team that itself is coming off a rough outing. The Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) lost at ASU, their second straight defeat, that knocked them out of the polls after an impressive start to the season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s 2023 women's basketball recruiting class currently No. 1 in country for the first time
Each year, it seems like there’s a new superlative for the recruiting class Adia Barnes woos. This may be the last year it happens. That’s not because anyone expects Barnes’ recruiting at Arizona to go south. It’s because there won’t be any higher achievement to attain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Back from maternity leave, China Rai Crouch now fights another concussion in drive to return to volleyball court
“The unfortunate part is we weren’t supposed to be blocking on that play that she got hit in the head,” Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio said in February 2021. That play was the one that knocked then-freshman middle blocker/opposite China Rai Crouch out of a match and, ultimately, out of the rest of her freshman season.
azdesertswarm.com
Four former Arizona softball players honored
It’s been a busy week for former Arizona softball players. On Tuesday, two former Wildcats were named to the Team USA roster that will compete in the 2022 Pan American Championship. That was followed by Wednesday’s announcement that two more would be inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.
azdesertswarm.com
Kylan Boswell ‘has come a long way’ from foot surgery, still awaiting full clearance to practice
Arizona held its preseason Media Day on Tuesday, with reporters able to stick around and watch the first portion of practice. In that open session the Wildcats did a lot of running and passing, as expected from a team that played at the ninth-fastest pace in the country last season and led the nation with a school-record 726 assists. They also spent a lot of time working on drills meant to improve their toughness, a direct response to how they were pushed around in the NCAA Tournament by TCU and Houston.
Comments / 0