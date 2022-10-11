Arizona football notebook: Johnny Nansen trying to ‘simple down’ defense, change some starting spots

Arizona held its preseason Media Day on Tuesday, with reporters able to stick around and watch the first portion of practice. In that open session the Wildcats did a lot of running and passing, as expected from a team that played at the ninth-fastest pace in the country last season and led the nation with a school-record 726 assists. They also spent a lot of time working on drills meant to improve their toughness, a direct response to how they were pushed around in the NCAA Tournament by TCU and Houston.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO