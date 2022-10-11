Read full article on original website
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid
The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis Police warn of car break-ins
PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis City Police are investigating several reported cases car larceny involving the theft of valuables from unlocked cars during the overnight to early morning hours of October 10 to 11 in the third Ward neighborhoods of Canal Street, Kingston Avenue and Culvert Street. Anyone with...
NBC New York
Woman Stuck on Kayak in NY Wetlands Rescued After Frigid Overnight Ordeal
A woman in her 40s who kayaked out into the wetlands of the Hudson Valley got lost and ended up spending the night on the frigid water after her cellphone died, authorities said Tuesday. The boater, whose name has not been released, suffered hypothermia after the roughly six-hour middle-of-the-night ordeal,...
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
Flames tear through roof of Bronx deli in early morning fire
The FDNY responded to a blaze at a deli in the Bronx early this morning.
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
Fire damages home on Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie; cause under investigation
Video from a News 12 viewer shows smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the house at 228 Mansion St.
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk
There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh firefighters’ president critical of proposed fire commissioner post
NEWBURGH – The 2023 budget for the City of Newburgh proposed by Manager Todd Venning calls for the creation of the position of fire commissioner. That would be in addition to the current fire chief’s post. That has raised the ire of Nick Bedetti, president of Local 589...
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
NEWS10 ABC
Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police report that on October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Officers report the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway. According to police, as the two motorcyclists approached...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow
A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Temporary Road Closure & Detour
Please be advised that due to ongoing construction activities related to the Lake Street (Route 32) Bridge Rehabilitation project, Lake Street (Route 32) will be closed to all vehicular traffic in the area between Lake Drive and South William Street starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14th through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident
Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
Kingston homes to be remodeled, sold to first-time homeowners of color
A $2 million project will transform four homes in Ulster County and prioritize first-time homeowners of color.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
UPDATE: Citywide Boil Water Notice & Water Tanker Locations
Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
Police Pursue 'Persons Of Interest' After Fire Set At School In Brewster
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for. help to identify three men who were seen leaving the area of a school moments before a fire was set. The incident took place in Putnam County on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Garden Street School in the village of Brewster.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Amtrak train strikes unoccupied pickup truck
HYDE PRK – Amtrak train #259 hit an unoccupied pickup truck on railroad tracks north of the Poughkeepsie station at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The northbound train carried 162 passengers with no injuries reported to travelers or crew, an Amtrak spokesman told Mid-Hudson News. The train was traveling northbound from...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kayaker rescued after being stuck for 14 hours in Bashakill wetlands
WURTSBORO – A woman kayaking in the Bashakill Wildlife Management Area that became stranded Monday evening just before 7:00 p.m. was rescued Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m. She was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia. First responders from several agencies responded to the original call Monday...
Comments / 4