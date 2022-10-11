ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid

The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Port Jervis Police warn of car break-ins

PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis City Police are investigating several reported cases car larceny involving the theft of valuables from unlocked cars during the overnight to early morning hours of October 10 to 11 in the third Ward neighborhoods of Canal Street, Kingston Avenue and Culvert Street. Anyone with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk

There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police report that on October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Officers report the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway. According to police, as the two motorcyclists approached...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow

A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Temporary Road Closure & Detour

Please be advised that due to ongoing construction activities related to the Lake Street (Route 32) Bridge Rehabilitation project, Lake Street (Route 32) will be closed to all vehicular traffic in the area between Lake Drive and South William Street starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14th through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th.
NEWBURGH, NY
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident

Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
HIGH FALLS, NY
UPDATE: Citywide Boil Water Notice & Water Tanker Locations

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
NEWBURGH, NY
Amtrak train strikes unoccupied pickup truck

HYDE PRK – Amtrak train #259 hit an unoccupied pickup truck on railroad tracks north of the Poughkeepsie station at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The northbound train carried 162 passengers with no injuries reported to travelers or crew, an Amtrak spokesman told Mid-Hudson News. The train was traveling northbound from...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Kayaker rescued after being stuck for 14 hours in Bashakill wetlands

WURTSBORO – A woman kayaking in the Bashakill Wildlife Management Area that became stranded Monday evening just before 7:00 p.m. was rescued Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m. She was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia. First responders from several agencies responded to the original call Monday...
WURTSBORO, NY

