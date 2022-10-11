ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City in rat race to solve rodent problem

New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once again …. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York extends polio emergency declaration, vaccines urged

New York State’s polio emergency declaration has been extended, as the city’s health commissioner was set to provide an update on the situation Wednesday. New York extends polio emergency declaration, vaccines …. New York State’s polio emergency declaration has been extended, as the city’s health commissioner was set...
HEALTH
Recovering from failure

Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business went under, failure hurts. The key to recovery is being able to learn from your mistakes and move on. Recovering from failure. Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
21 Best New York State Parks in 2022

With everything from historic sites to outdoor recreation activities, New York state parks are among some of the most impressive and distinct parks in the entire country. I grew up in New York, spending many of my formative years getting to know New York’s state parks. I can tell you firsthand, there is a lot to see and do. But while many people think that the best time to visit New York state parks is in summer, there is also a ton of stuff to do in the winter months.
TRAVEL
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman

Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman. Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ridgewood named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods

A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Ridgewood named one of the world’s coolest neighborhoods. A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

