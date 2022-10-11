With everything from historic sites to outdoor recreation activities, New York state parks are among some of the most impressive and distinct parks in the entire country. I grew up in New York, spending many of my formative years getting to know New York’s state parks. I can tell you firsthand, there is a lot to see and do. But while many people think that the best time to visit New York state parks is in summer, there is also a ton of stuff to do in the winter months.

