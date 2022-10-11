Read full article on original website
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
pix11.com
New York City in rat race to solve rodent problem
New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once again …. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once...
pix11.com
New York extends polio emergency declaration, vaccines urged
New York State’s polio emergency declaration has been extended, as the city’s health commissioner was set to provide an update on the situation Wednesday. New York extends polio emergency declaration, vaccines …. New York State’s polio emergency declaration has been extended, as the city’s health commissioner was set...
pix11.com
New York City Department of Sanitation helps woman find sentimental ring lost in garbage
Jackie from Staten Island will never let this ring off her finger again. The fact that it's still on her hand is a miracle. New York City Department of Sanitation helps woman …. Jackie from Staten Island will never let this ring off her finger again. The fact that it's...
pix11.com
Over 15 countries represented in naturalization ceremony in Paterson
For Sheyla Verastegui, it was just one part of a big dream. She was 13 years old when she arrived in the United States from her native Peru. More than five years later, she became the first in her family to become a naturalized citizen of the United States. Over...
pix11.com
Recovering from failure
Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business went under, failure hurts. The key to recovery is being able to learn from your mistakes and move on. Recovering from failure. Whether you were rejected by a partner, fired from a job, or your business...
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
pix11.com
Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says
Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says. Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, …. Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says. Moose on the Loose: Cole delivers in Game 1. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole delivered and did what he...
travellemming.com
21 Best New York State Parks in 2022
With everything from historic sites to outdoor recreation activities, New York state parks are among some of the most impressive and distinct parks in the entire country. I grew up in New York, spending many of my formative years getting to know New York’s state parks. I can tell you firsthand, there is a lot to see and do. But while many people think that the best time to visit New York state parks is in summer, there is also a ton of stuff to do in the winter months.
pix11.com
Bronx Latina helps give away more than 1.3 million diapers in her community
One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill that need for diapers for families in her neighborhood. She's already helped provide more than 1.3 million free diapers to families in her community. Bronx Latina helps give away more than 1.3 million …. One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill...
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
pix11.com
NYC Schools Chancellor Banks talks 'Project Pivot', migrants' impact on schools, and more
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the newly-launched "Project Pivot," migrants' impact on NYC schools, and more. NYC Schools Chancellor Banks talks ‘Project Pivot’, …. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the newly-launched "Project Pivot," migrants'...
pix11.com
Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman
Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Harlem residents being harassed by teens given doorman. Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
pix11.com
Ridgewood named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods
A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Ridgewood named one of the world’s coolest neighborhoods. A Queens community has a new claim to fame. Ridgewood was ranked as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.
