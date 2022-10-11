Four killed in Niagara County crash identified

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said.

“It’s one of those things where it’s humbling when you see two vehicles come together like that, you see the amount of loss of life in that situation,” NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan told News 4 on Wednesday. “It was a very unusual collision. We don’t get that much damage typically when two vehicles collide.”

Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. When News 4 arrived on scene, the remnants of the RV were being loaded onto a truck along with debris being taken away in a pickup truck.

New York State Police say a westbound car on Slayton Settlement Road was struck by the southbound RV when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver and two passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say neither of those in the front seats were wearing seat belts.

They were identified as:

Austin Wilson, 20, Wilson (driver)

Simon Fox, 20, Medina (front passenger)

William Bernadt IV, 21, Newfane (rear passenger)

The 81-year-old RV driver and his passenger, Linda Duffy, 80, both of whom are residents of South Carolina, were taken to ECMC. Linda succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police say the driver was in critical condition.

NYS Police say it’s still an ongoing investigation, and that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

O’Callaghan says they are investigating what factors caused the crash–including speed.

“We get a lot of these higher-speed collisions where failure to yield to a stop sign or a signal light in rural areas like this, end up ultimately being more devastating collision due to the speeds,” said O’Callaghan.

