ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Four killed in Niagara County crash identified

By Evan Anstey, Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4N56_0iV8HhsZ00

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said.

“It’s one of those things where it’s humbling when you see two vehicles come together like that, you see the amount of loss of life in that situation,” NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan told News 4 on Wednesday. “It was a very unusual collision. We don’t get that much damage typically when two vehicles collide.”

Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. When News 4 arrived on scene, the remnants of the RV were being loaded onto a truck along with debris being taken away in a pickup truck.

New York State Police say a westbound car on Slayton Settlement Road was struck by the southbound RV when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver and two passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say neither of those in the front seats were wearing seat belts.

They were identified as:

  • Austin Wilson, 20, Wilson (driver)
  • Simon Fox, 20, Medina (front passenger)
  • William Bernadt IV, 21, Newfane (rear passenger)

The 81-year-old RV driver and his passenger, Linda Duffy, 80, both of whom are residents of South Carolina, were taken to ECMC. Linda succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police say the driver was in critical condition.

NYS Police say it’s still an ongoing investigation, and that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

O’Callaghan says they are investigating what factors caused the crash–including speed.

“We get a lot of these higher-speed collisions where failure to yield to a stop sign or a signal light in rural areas like this, end up ultimately being more devastating collision due to the speeds,” said O’Callaghan.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here .

Comments / 2

Related
nyspnews.com

East Aurora man arrested for DWI

On October 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested John B Goudeau., 58, of East Aurora, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Jamison Road in the town of Elma, Goudeau was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Goudeau had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Goudeau had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Goudeau was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
EAST AURORA, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Medina, NY
Niagara County, NY
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Thomas E. Urban., 52, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Urban was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Urban had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Urban had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Urban was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Canisius College#Traffic Accident#Slayton Settlement Road#Rv#Ecmc
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police looking for missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 20-year-old Jada Garner is about 4 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and possibly has braids in her hair. She was last seen in the...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny

On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for drug possession

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Investigation
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
ubspectrum.com

Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy