Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Four-Day Closure Of SR 77 in Holbrook Starting In 10 days
In 10 days, State Route 77, known locally as Navajo Boulevard, will be closed in both directions at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing in Holbrook at 1 p.m. from Saturday, Oct. 22, to Tuesday, Oct. 25, so the railroad company can replace the crossing. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the closure.
