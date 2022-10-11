ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo County, AZ

allaboutarizonanews.com

Four-Day Closure Of SR 77 in Holbrook Starting In 10 days

In 10 days, State Route 77, known locally as Navajo Boulevard, will be closed in both directions at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing in Holbrook at 1 p.m. from Saturday, Oct. 22, to Tuesday, Oct. 25, so the railroad company can replace the crossing. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the closure.
HOLBROOK, AZ

