Steve Wagoner
1d ago
Having more police presence would help curtail this issue. A few weeks ago the had a crosswalk sting operation that wasted time and money. Really how many pedestrians 🚶♂️ are run over by vehicle's in crosswalks.
4
KDRV
Phoenix High School honors firefighters at its first homecoming parade since the Almeda Fire
PHOENIX, Ore. – Wednesday, Phoenix High School held its first homecoming parade since the Almeda Fire in 2020. Local firefighters were honored in the parade as grand marshals. "It's just our small way to say thank you for all they did for our entire community and definitely our school,"...
KDRV
Highlighting mental health services in Jackson County
Medford - Today, October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a day to educate, raise awareness, and show support to those experiencing mental health issues. Jackson County has options and services for those seeking help. Jackson County Mental Health is committed to helping in an immediate crisis. They are that...
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
focushillsboro.com
Due To An Acute Shortage Of First Responders, Oregon’s Small Fire District Doubled Its Staff
First responders are in severe need in Oregon, and officials predict that soon the lack of employees will slow down response times. During a recent legislative committee hearing, Mercy Flights CEO Sheila Clough stated, “We are burning out our personnel by continuing to urge them to continue working the vast amount of hours.”
KDRV
3 neighboring black market grows busted with 113 greenhouses of marijuana found, police say
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided three neighboring properties in rural Rogue River that were growing and processing black market cannabis on Thursday the 6th, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
KDRV
Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
ijpr.org
Josephine County officials discuss proposed sales tax ahead of election
An ordinance on the November ballot asks whether residents support a 3% seasonal sales tax to fund law enforcement. At a press conference on Wednesday, representatives from Cave Junction, Grants Pass, Josephine County, and the sheriff’s department explained the tax and answered reporters’ questions. When asked about the...
nbc16.com
Jackson County code enforcement fines $1.2 million at 3 illegal cannabis busts
JACKSON COUNTY — Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing illegal cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
KDRV
Dog dies, family escapes early morning house fire
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- One dog is dead and a family is safe after an early morning structure fire in West Grants Pass Thursday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire(RMF), a fire sparked inside a double-wide mobile home inside the Roguelea Estates Senior Park around 4:30 a.m.. Firefighters from RMF and...
KDRV
Central Point murder suspect arrested after chase just south of Ashland
WHITE CITY, Ore-- A Medford man, accused of killing someone on the gravel pull out near the Denman Wildlife area along Kirtland Road, is now in jail. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, late last night, around 12:24 a.m., the suspect, Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, shot the victim multiple times, in the 3500 block of Kirtland Road in rural Central Point, before fleeing the scene.
KDRV
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive
MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
KDRV
Ballot measure proposes sales tax to fund law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Ballot Measure 17-112 will appear on this November's ballot and is proposing a sales activities tax that will ultimately fund local law enforcement agencies. "The money that comes in is local money, but it stays local," said Josephine County Sheriff, Dave Daniel. "It doesn't go anywhere...
KTVL
California creates task force to combat illegal cannabis, criminal organizations
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a release that Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated the creation of a task force to address illegal cannabis grows and transnational criminal organizations. "As we have been requesting for years, Siskiyou County urgently needs support and commitment...
KDRV
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccines for children 5-11
MEDFORD, Ore-- On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its emergency use authorizations of the Moderna & Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, to include a single booster dose for children 5-11. According to the FDA, the Moderna Bivalent Vaccine is authorized for those as young as six to...
