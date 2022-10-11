ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos’ Hackett expects QB Russell Wilson to face Chargers

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpvrD_0iV8HJtF00

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects quarterback Russell Wilson to be ready to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He should be ready to play," Hackett told reporters Tuesday.

Wilson spent part of last week on the injury report with a right-shoulder injury, leading Hackett to say the nine-time Pro Bowl selection was "dinged up."

After an ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, Wilson reportedly flew to Los Angeles to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection.

NFL Network has reported that Wilson is playing through a strained lat muscle in his throwing shoulder.

The Thursday-to-next-Monday gap between games in Denver's schedule gives the Broncos (2-3) more than a week off to recover physically and mentally.

"We've been banged up a little bit, and the guys need this time to be able to re-energize themselves and get all their bodies back," Hackett said. "So I think this mini-bye comes at the perfect time for us."

Wilson, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last spring in a blockbuster trade, has thrown for 1,254 yards and four touchdowns this season, with three interceptions. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passes and put up a passer rating of 82.8. The lowest single-season passer rating of his career was a 92.6 in 2016.

Wilson has gone 13-for-28 passing in the red zone with one touchdown and one interception. In Thursday's loss, he missed open receiver K.J. Hamler in the end zone during overtime and forced a pass elsewhere instead. The ensuing incompletion ended the game, with Hamler spiking his helmet against the ground in frustration.

Hackett was asked if the Broncos would try to develop an offensive scheme that would be better for Wilson.

"Most of the stuff that we've done as we collaborated and made this offense is stuff that he's comfortable with, that we're comfortable with," Hackett said. "We're always going to do what's best for our guys, what's best for Russell, and we'll continually develop a plan for him on all the things that he does well."

On Friday, Wilson tweeted a quote attributed to Winston Churchill: "If you're going through hell, keep going."

Hackett did not feel the quote reflected the state of the Broncos.

"I mean, that's the first time I've heard that quote, but no," Hackett said. "I think it's a beautiful day; I'm here with everybody here. There is a lot of improvement to be done. Whenever you know that there's improvement that can happen, you know that there's going to be a lot of improvement."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Wyoming News

Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Wyoming News

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Russell Wilson
Wyoming News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Wyoming News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice. It went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and he will throw again in post-practice." When asked why...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy