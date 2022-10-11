ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Suspect accused of shooting up homeless family's vehicle

The Tampa Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 5 shooting in which a homeless family sleeping in their vehicle was fired upon repeatedly, leaving a pregnant mother injured. Detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner of a black BMW seen...
TAMPA, FL
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
Polk deputy wearing bulletproof vest shot in Davenport neighborhood; suspect in custody, officials say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Polk County deputy is expected to be released from the hospital after a suspect shot him. The sheriff said his bulletproof vest saved the deputy's life. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Batista. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were responding to a family disturbance report.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He...
TAMPA, FL
Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
TAMPA, FL

