New York Giants pitcher Jamie Gillan stuck in London over passport issues

 1 day ago

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, a native of Scotland, did not travel back to the U.S. with the team after Sunday’s game in London and remains there due to passport issues, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The punter known as “The Scottish Hammer” could fly back to the U.S. on Thursday, but the Giants plan to work out free-agent punters to be safe, according to NFL Network.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three years with the Cleveland Browns.

He punted twice for 100 yards on Sunday as New York (4-1) beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He has averaged 50 punt yards or more in four of his five games this season, posting a 51.0 gross average this season.

