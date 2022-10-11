Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
dotesports.com
How much is Among Us VR? Pricing and platforms, explained
One of the most successful indie games of the last several years is finally getting the VR treatment, and it will allow you to sus out imposters in a way you’ve never seen before. Innersloth announced today that Among Us VR is coming on Nov. 10, and it’s bound to be snapped up by Among Us enthusiasts that want to get even closer to the action.
dotesports.com
Facebook owner Meta acquires Iron Man VR and Resident Evil 4 VR developers, among others
Meta has been on an acquisition rampage throughout the VR sphere. The Facebook owner has bought up three different development studios including Armature Studio, Camouflaj, and Twisted Pixel. Some of these companies have big video game titles under their belt, including games like Resident Evil 4 VR and Iron Man...
RELATED PEOPLE
Xbox Game Pass is coming to Oculus through a VR TV and it's as weird as it sounds
Xbox Cloud Gaming powers a bizarre crossover with Meta headsets
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty is the next battleground in the console wars—and Sony is worried it’s losing
In an era where the console wars seemed to be a thing of the past, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has reignited the eternal debate between PlayStation and Xbox on a ground familiar to battles: Call of Duty. The first-person shooter is one of the biggest franchises in...
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
FIFA・
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 today
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2 Is Lady Dimitrescu’s Final Form
I knew it was a stunt as soon as I saw it, and yet it worked perfectly on me — Lady Dimitrescu in her eight-foot VR glory, towering over me as her vampiric daughters danced nearby. It’s the logical conclusion for Resident Evil Village’s legacy, which found fame in...
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
dotesports.com
New hardcore ARPG UNDECEMBER slashes onto PC and mobile today
This article is written in partnership with UNDECEMBER. LINE Games Corporation’s hack-and-slash ARPG UNDECEMBER is now available globally for download across PC and mobile platforms. In the grim world of UNDECEMBER, players will inhabit the role of rune hunters whose goal is to stop the resurrection of the 13th Being Evil God Serpens and restore order to the world.
Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat
Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
ComicBook
Steam Deck Verifies Major PlayStation PC Game
One of the biggest PlayStation franchises is now coming to Steam Deck. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been trying to expand its offerings for quite some time now by pushing titles to the PC. Many of these are older games that have already gotten the majority of their sales on PlayStation and been on the market for several years. This strategy allows PlayStation to release the game again and use all of the good word of mouth from the console release to lure in a new audience on PC. It's particularly smart when the game has an upcoming sequel so it can push the PC players to buy a PlayStation to find out what happens next in that particular story.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Comments / 0