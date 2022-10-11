ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 of the Best Louisiana Family Resorts

Louisiana is a must-see travel destination home to Mardi Gras celebrations, legendary gumbo and crawfish, and swinging jazz. The state’s cultural diversity is evident through its absence of an official state language, but this should come as no surprise: Louisiana has welcomed immigrants from France, Haiti, and Africa, giving it a multicultural history that few other states possess.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
TRAVEL
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
TRAVEL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US

Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

Take peek at luxury living at sea: Homes on new superyacht now selling for up to $70M

The first 10 exclusive luxury residences aboard the private superyacht Njord have hit the market, according to The Agency, which has been tapped to handle marketing and sales. Shipbuilder Meyer Werft and Ocean Residences Development unveiled the lavish homes-at-sea last year. Njord has 117 private residences ranging from 1,500 to 9,000 square feet and two to six bedrooms. They came to market last week with a price tag between $8.5 million and $70 million — and a mind-boggling array of amenities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
wanderwisdom.com

Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
TRAVEL
KRCB 104.9

Cotati brings Dutch designs to California

photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch.   "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said.   The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads.   Buss laid out the Woonerf concept.   "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a development used as a...
COTATI, CA
tripatini.com

6 of the USA's Top RV Parks

Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from free WiFi (fairly common) to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
vinlove.net

Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
WORLD

