WALA-TV FOX10
City of Prichard says firefighters are underpaid; raising concerns at budget meeting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighter put their lives on the line- to protect you and your property in the event of a fire-- but at least one Prichard City Council Member says Prichard firefighters are underpaid. It was a major topic at Prichard’s budget meeting Tuesday. The budget meeting...
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
utv44.com
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
thepulsepensacola.com
Candidate For Pensacola City Council Back In Race After Auto Accident
On Sept. 1, Charletha Powell braced herself as a delivery truck careened toward her. The day after her birthday, she was leaving the John Sunday Plaza dedication downtown and sitting at a stoplight — first in line. She watched as a dually pickup truck sideswiped the delivery truck and sent it hurtling her way — the crash caused a head-on collision that totaled her car.
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn on ‘Dream Day’ for the FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn talks about “Dream Day” for the FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
“We’re in a crisis.” Community Facilitators hope to help cut back on violent crime
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With youth violence continuing around Mobile. The city is hiring three community facilitators to help turn things around by acting as liaisons between the city and its residents. “I think it’s important that you’re able to have communication between a community with people just like you,”...
utv44.com
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
utv44.com
Former Prichard Water workers claim utility is not paying retirement
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — After 20 years working at Prichard Water, Louis Lofton says he had to quit in 2018 due to health problems. He says the manager told him he couldn't collect his retirement, even though he'd been making contributions toward it. A November 2016 paycheck he provided shows the utility deducted $1,464 that year through November for retirement. Lofton says retirement deductions were made the entire time he worked at the utility.
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Cpl. Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children. Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
utv44.com
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
utv44.com
Mobilians react to 8.7% Social Security increase coming in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. The Social Security Administration said this increase is to help roughly 70 million recipients deal with inflation that’s been plaguing the country for awhile now. Some recipients said 8.7% is not enough to keep up with these high prices.
utv44.com
Teen runaway missing out of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, in the early morning hours of 14-year-old October 13 Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard, AL. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of departure. She maybe driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with Georgia license plate.
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI seeking Prichard relatives who may be linked to New York serial killings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A string of serial killings in New York stretching back over a decade, could have ties to Mobile. The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah Howard and Lillie Mae Packer of Prichard. The two may have a connection to one of the murdered victims...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
