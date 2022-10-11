Read full article on original website
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.05 - Friend of the Devil - Press Release
“Friend of the Devil” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town’s new sheriff. Abby (Kat McNamara) and Kate’s (Katie Findlay) friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby’s husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2022.
The Cleaning Lady - Bahala Na - Review
Stakes and emotions were running high in episode 4: Bahala Na. And let me tell you right now - I enjoyed every second of it!. After getting back the money an old man owed Kamdar, Arman just seems more and more tired of having to do the dirty work - he may be a criminal, but he surely doesn't appreciate the violent side of his lifestyle. And by the looks of it, the bruising on his hand is only going to get worse…In an attempt to cut their weekly vig, Arman offers to become Robert's personal debt collector. Kamdar was impressed by his performance in last week’s episode but he also knows it won’t always go that ‘smoothly ’ (okay. it didn’t go smoothly at all, but at least he got the money without killing anyone...?) so he accepts on one condition: that Nadia joins him at Fastlane to use her charms and expertise to influence his customer's bets.
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.05 - Felicia - Press Release
The Rookie: Feds: Felicia (10/25) “Felicia” – Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run. Simone’s unexpected meet-cute with Dina (Jessica Betts) throws a wrench into Cutty’s love life, and Elena’s high-end fashion splurge cracks open an unsolved murder mystery on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Best Books for October 2022
We don’t know how it’s already October, but here we are. Thankfully, the books just keep coming, so light your pumpkin candle, and get cozy on the couch because we’re diving into a wild dystopian world, a highly anticipated sequel, a meticulously reported book on transracial adoption, and more.
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
The Winchesters - Episode 1.04 - Masters of War - Press Release
“Masters of War” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022.
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Maria Mashkova & Dimiter Marinov Join Apple Series
Maria Mashkova (McMafia) and Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) have joined the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind in key recurring roles. Mashkova will play Svetlana, a co-pilot. Marinov will portray Iyla, a Mars space veter.
Avenue 5 - No One Wants an Argument About Reality - Review
I'm still processing the fact that Avenue 5 really has returned after a two and a half year break. Naturally, the underrated dark comedy comes back to full chaos. It's been five months since the events of season one took place, and Captain Ryan (Hugh Laurie) still hasn't told the passengers of Avenue 5 that they've been knocked off course (again, again), pushing their trajectory from the projected 6-month plan to 8 years. While everyone thinks they are only four weeks away from landing back on Earth, Ryan is using his seductive captain voice during dinner dates with married women while sharing reconstituted eel protein. Within just seconds of the premiere, it becomes abundantly clear just how terrified Ryan is of telling everyone the big, special announcement.
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
New Amsterdam - Heal Thyself - Review
New Amsterdam continued its downfall this week, proving to whatever viewers are left that they are no longer capable of telling compelling stories. At this point, I cannot tell if the writers have given up, or if they are truly disillusioned and think that they are actually writing challenging TV. This week's episode was just another mess of bland, recycled storylines and questionable ethics that left me wondering why NBC doesn’t just pull the plug now before it gets even worse (can it get any worse)?
The L Word - Episode 3.01 - Last Year - Promo + Press Release
This fierce group of friends and lovers are keeping it all in the family. Maybe this is their time to find "the one," or just the one for right now. Either way, they are living their best life the only way they know how: honest and confident. New episodes of The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 starting November 18 on SHOWTIME.
The Abandons - Ordered to Series by Netflix
Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and...
Kung Fu - Episode 3.05 - Harvest - Press Release
“Harvest” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DSV) (HDTV) THE RACE TO SAVE PEI-LING — Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to put things with Bo (guest star Ben Levin) on the back burner while she figures out how to help Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai.) Sebastian (JB Tadena) voices his concern to Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) about corporate’s growing oversight on the restaurant. Althea (Shannon Dang) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) help Jin (Tzi Ma) after a local politician is robbed of some valuable research. Finally, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes her move. Jon Prasida and Eddie Liu also star. Marielle Woods directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#305). Original airdate 11/2/2022.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.04 - The Weekend - Press Release
Alaska Daily: The Weekend (10/27) “The Weekend” – It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Walker - Episode 3.05 - Mum's the Word - Press Release
GROWING PAINS – During a would-be simple assignment, a misunderstanding causes Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to examine where they are in life and what lies ahead. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) strives to roll with the cool kids to disastrous results and Trey (Jeff Pierre) struggles with what being a Ranger means for his relationship with his mother. The episode was directed by Stephanie Martin and written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#305). Original airdate 11/3/2022.
Chucky - Episode 2.03 - Hail, Mary! - Press Release
Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.
Chicago Med - Winning the Battle, but Still Losing the War – Review
Once again we have a wonderful win for Chi-hards and the Wolf Writers are again demonstrating their intelligence and understanding of the realities in healthcare following our pandemic with this well-written episode. We also explore how our past may affect but does not need to define our future and how sometimes it can help a health professional to better treat a patient.
Vampire Academy - The Trials - Advance Preview
Hello Vampire Academy fans! I was lucky enough to get to view episode 8 in advance and have some teases for you. Now I am not going to give a lot away, because what fun would that be? I will just give you a little bit of what to expect when the next episode drops on Thursday. So read on if you want to get ready for The Trials ahead of time.
FBI: International – Money is Meaningless - Review
This episode was filled with mystery, advocacy, the balance of friendship and family and some of the most beautiful scenery we have ever seen to date on this show. The episode opens at a gorgeous estate in Mallorca, Spain. Protestors approach the gates and break them open. The gate alarms is triggered as the protestors ascend on the house and property, breaking things and vandalizing the property. They hang a huge signs as police arrive that say This property has be liberated.
