Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon school’s unique way of getting students to class: a ‘bike bus’
In Portland, Oregon, a group of parents and one PE teacher came together to create an alternative way of getting kids to school while clearing road congestion. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares more details about the “bike bus” where hundreds of students ride together through the neighborhood.Oct. 12, 2022.
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
‘Unsafe intersection’ on Powell Blvd could undergo major changes
The director of the Oregon Department of Transportation says after recent incidents on Powell Boulevard, the road should not function as a highway anymore.
Docs: MultCo gear in homeless camps swept by city
In a lawsuit claiming the City of Portland isn't complying with federal disability rights laws, the lawyer behind the suit now says Multnomah County is paying millions of dollars for the camping supplies covering some sidewalks only for the city to sweep them away.
2 women busted with fentanyl after Amtrak rides to Portland
A Portland woman and her roommate were busted with fentanyl shortly after investigators say they took separate train rides to Portland on Amtrak.
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
MultCo’s first Safe Rest Village at capacity as camps grow nearby
Months after Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened in the southwest near Multnomah Village, KOIN 6 is getting an idea of its progress and how neighbors are stepping in.
Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes
Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
Business owner: Rocky Smith cares deeply for Oregon City
Cindy Rothe: Art teacher at high school deserves to be reelected to commission.During this time, with many important issues coming up for our city, it is imperative that our city commission reflects the best interests of its citizens and comes with the experience required to get the job done. That's why I am voting for Rocky Smith for reelection on the Oregon City Commission. Rocky was my daughter's art teacher at Oregon City High School, and I have gotten to know him well in the years since. As both a high school teacher and a small business owner, Rocky...
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
iheart.com
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg High School Wellness Center Staff Admits to Offering Gender Affirming Care to Students
On July 5, 2022, I published the article The Truth About the Newberg High School Wellness Center where I showed evidence for the involvement of Progressive Yamhill / Newberg Equity in Education members in the Wellness Center, a private medical clinic operating out of the Newberg High School. The clinic is operated by the nonprofit Community Wellness Collective in conjunction with Providence Health and Services.
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Two-alarm Beaverton apartment fire displaces 18 residents
Several apartments were damaged after a two-alarm fire at Aloha Park apartments near Northwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
