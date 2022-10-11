Cindy Rothe: Art teacher at high school deserves to be reelected to commission.During this time, with many important issues coming up for our city, it is imperative that our city commission reflects the best interests of its citizens and comes with the experience required to get the job done. That's why I am voting for Rocky Smith for reelection on the Oregon City Commission. Rocky was my daughter's art teacher at Oregon City High School, and I have gotten to know him well in the years since. As both a high school teacher and a small business owner, Rocky...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO