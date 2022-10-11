ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Portland Tribune

Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement

ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Docs: MultCo gear in homeless camps swept by city

In a lawsuit claiming the City of Portland isn't complying with federal disability rights laws, the lawyer behind the suit now says Multnomah County is paying millions of dollars for the camping supplies covering some sidewalks only for the city to sweep them away.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps

County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Daily Score

Troutdale Says Tax-Funded Housing Project Has a Problem: Too Many Homes

Troutdale, a suburban city five miles east of Portland, requires each new home to come with at least 2 parking spaces. Car counts at similar projects nearby suggest residents will probably average about 1.1 cars per home. The affordable housing provider proposed 130 spaces: 1.4 per home. Last month, Troutdale’s...
TROUTDALE, OR
Clackamas Review

Business owner: Rocky Smith cares deeply for Oregon City

Cindy Rothe: Art teacher at high school deserves to be reelected to commission.During this time, with many important issues coming up for our city, it is imperative that our city commission reflects the best interests of its citizens and comes with the experience required to get the job done. That's why I am voting for Rocky Smith for reelection on the Oregon City Commission. Rocky was my daughter's art teacher at Oregon City High School, and I have gotten to know him well in the years since. As both a high school teacher and a small business owner, Rocky...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”

Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
VANCOUVER, WA
iheart.com

Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community

The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
VANCOUVER, WA
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg High School Wellness Center Staff Admits to Offering Gender Affirming Care to Students

On July 5, 2022, I published the article The Truth About the Newberg High School Wellness Center where I showed evidence for the involvement of Progressive Yamhill / Newberg Equity in Education members in the Wellness Center, a private medical clinic operating out of the Newberg High School. The clinic is operated by the nonprofit Community Wellness Collective in conjunction with Providence Health and Services.
NEWBERG, OR
kykn.com

Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition

The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
SALEM, OR

