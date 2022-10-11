ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

The Moose 95.1 FM

Big, Orange Full Hunter’s Moon Tonight: What to Expect

The Bozeman area should be in for a real treat tonight, October 9th. Weather looks good for what should be a really big, orange hued full moon. Sunday, October 9th is when we'll be getting this full Hunter's Moon shortly after sunset. The last few evenings have been stunning already with good timing and perfect weather. Fingers crossed that Mother Nature continues to cooperate.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Free Press

Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman

A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents. Lance and Siri Gilliland, who live on the property that is home to Lyman Creek, which supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water, have been fighting a losing battle over the city’s usage of the resource for six years.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Trail Near Bozeman Closed Due to Small Fire

Crews are working to contain a small fire located along a popular hiking trail northeast of Bozeman. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, crews responded to reports of a small wildfire located along Drinking Horse Trail. Firefighting crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest are currently on the scene and have reportedly completely contained the Drinking Horse fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Bozeman, MT
NBCMontana

Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Morningstar Learning Center plans to close on Fridays

Big Sky child care center struggling to house, retain and find the right teachers. Five more teachers and four months of time. That’s the minimum of what it would take for Big Sky’s only licensed early childhood education center to continue providing child care on Fridays, according to executive director Mariel Butan.
BIG SKY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Check Out This Incredible Alternative To Bozeman’s Housing Issues

One company has come up with an incredible housing alternative, and it could be a hit with many young adults looking to stay in the Bozeman area long term. Housing has become a real issue in Bozeman over the past several years. House, condo, and townhome prices have skyrocketed and pushed out many locals who can't afford to live here anymore. Even the rental market is getting out of hand. No one can afford to live by themselves anymore, which is both frustrating and sad.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Seven Best Cheesesteaks in the Bozeman Area

This is one of the tastiest dishes on the market, and we know some of the best places to get it. As a man who loves a great sandwich, I know there are many places to get one in the Gallatin Valley. Locals love everything from chicken sandwiches to grilled cheese—even the occasional breakfast sandwich. Sandwiches are the perfect quick meal for just about any occasion.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Officials say fentanyl crisis in Montana is worsening

Bozeman, Mont — Local law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl crisis in Montana is a problem that’s only getting worse. K-9 officer Braden Peterson and his dog, Stretch, know they’re needed, especially now. “Every week, I feel like we're seizing a car with drugs in it, and...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Firearm restrictions being implemented due to continued misuse on State Trust Lands in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firearm restrictions are being implemented on some lands in Gallatin County due to continued misuse on State Trust lands. Ongoing issues have been documented and staff with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are taking the restrictive actions after posting notices that firearm use on the parcels could be restricted if property damage and safety risk continued.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

7 Closed Bozeman Businesses That Locals Miss the Most

Over the years, several businesses that were once extremely popular in Bozeman have closed. It's a hard time to be a small business owner in Bozeman. Workforce issues are a major problem. Finding employees that actually want to work is a constant struggle for local business owners. Those struggles have been amplified as a result of the pandemic.
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State

When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
POCATELLO, ID

