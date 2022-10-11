Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
Latest Update on Adam Cole’s AEW Status
It has been several months since fans last witnessed Adam Cole competing inside of the ring, and it appears that they will have to have to wait even longer. Since making his debut in AEW at the September 2021 All Out pay-per-view, Cole has been pushed a leading star in the company.
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback. For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring...
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
Dakota Kai Talks About What She Spent Her Time Working On After WWE Release
Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about the reason why she focused on streaming rather than working the independent wrestling scene after her release from WWE, as well as how she is happy that she decided to take a break because it made her return mean that much more when it finally did happen.
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Would Joke About Dying at Gorilla Position
Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke with The MMA Hour for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Michaels was asked if he ever imagined a time when Vince McMahon would not be in charge of WWE:. “No. You can talk...
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/12): Canada TV Debut, Chris Jericho Vs. Bryan Danielson For The ROH World Championship
History will be made tonight when "AEW Dynamite" takes place live from Canada for the first time in the show's three-year history. To mark the occasion, Canada's own Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Last Wednesday, Jericho teamed with longtime ally Sammy Guevara against Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, but the "Dynamite" main event ended controversially; the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society struck Garcia with a title belt, which in turn allowed Guevara to snatch the victory for his team. Now in front of his fellow Canadians in Toronto, Jericho is busting out the "Lionheart" packaging for his war against one of the greatest ROH World Champions in history.
Jim Ross Imagines Vince McMahon Running AEW
Jim Ross has pondered the question of what would life be like if his old WWE boss Vince McMahon was let loose to run AEW. Vince McMahon has had more time on his hands since July when he stepped aside as WWE Chairman into retirement. McMahon’s shock retirement came amid investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former WWE employees.
Dustin Rhodes Hints at Retirement
AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes posted to Twitter this afternoon with a tweet that appears to hint at his retirement from ring competition. He did not explicitly state his intention to retire, but here is what he said on Twitter:. “Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much...
MJF Praises Alex Hammerstone As An Incredible Talent, Says He'd Be A Huge Get For AEW
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. Before MJF became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, he was a main star MLW and aligned with Alex Hammerstone & Richard Holliday as The Dynasty. While MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.
AEW Dark Results – October 11, 2022
Match starts with Lance Archer attacks Alex Odin from behind. He sends him face first into the top turnbuckle, but Odin fires back with a back elbow and an uppercut. Archer delivers a lariat, then sets Odin up on the top rope and hits another lariat to his back. He...
