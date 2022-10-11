History will be made tonight when "AEW Dynamite" takes place live from Canada for the first time in the show's three-year history. To mark the occasion, Canada's own Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Last Wednesday, Jericho teamed with longtime ally Sammy Guevara against Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, but the "Dynamite" main event ended controversially; the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society struck Garcia with a title belt, which in turn allowed Guevara to snatch the victory for his team. Now in front of his fellow Canadians in Toronto, Jericho is busting out the "Lionheart" packaging for his war against one of the greatest ROH World Champions in history.

