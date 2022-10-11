Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Ukrainians in Connecticut continue to collect supplies for friends and families back home
(WFSB) - More Russian missiles smashed into Ukraine Tuesday, demolishing homes and killing civilians. Ukrainians in Connecticut are paying close attention to those developments. “This is from my uncle and then that’s his wife texting that everything is okay,” said Mariana Zakhidna. Mariana was born in Ukraine and...
whee.net
Gunman faked 911 call, shot officers with AR-15-style rifle; two killed: Sources
(BRISTOL, Conn.) — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Leora Levy (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
American Indians, Italian Americans observe Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, American Indians and Italian Americans observed holidays Monday — for separate reasons in separate ways. Monday was both Christopher Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day, holidays that can be filled with cultural pride, or with strong feels about colonization. “Indigenous People’s Day is not an alternative,” said Joaquin […]
bhsrng.com
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 officers may have been 'lured' into deadly ambush in Connecticut; 3rd officer injured
Two police officers were shot and killed, and a third was seriously injured, in Connecticut on Wednesday night, state police said.
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Eyewitness News
President of CT Police Chiefs Association Neil Dryfe on fallen Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 3 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning. A procession arrived at the medical examiner’s office in Farmington around 7:30 a.m. It left Bristol Health around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. “A procession is...
Eyewitness News
Dr. Laura Saunders talks about the traumatic deaths of 2 Bristol officers
Jim Bozzi shares a rundown of upcoming shows and big music headlines. GREAT DAY FOOD: Stonewall Kitchen game day cooking. Jacob Ouellette from Stonewall Kitchen has some ideas for game day snacks. The Parade of Homes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Get tickets for the Parade of Homes!. Updated: 6 hours...
Eyewitness News
Law enforcement analyst on ambush that left 2 Bristol officers dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 3 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Court: Canton woman defrauded Section 8 housing program after she married her landlord
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canton woman faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the government. Donna Carney, 67, began receiving Section 8 rental assistance under the housing choice voucher program in 1995, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Then, she married her landlord, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Vigil held for fallen Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died in ambush. Law enforcement analyst on ambush that left 2 Bristol officers dead. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retired Police...
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing at Bolton apartment complex
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation case.
Eyewitness News
Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed. It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber. Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened. There’s still a very large police...
Comments / 2