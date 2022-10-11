ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 2

Related
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Leora Levy (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
West Hartford, CT
105.5 The Wolf

A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places

It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
WTNH

American Indians, Italian Americans observe Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, American Indians and Italian Americans observed holidays Monday — for separate reasons in separate ways. Monday was both Christopher Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day, holidays that can be filled with cultural pride, or with strong feels about colonization. “Indigenous People’s Day is not an alternative,” said Joaquin […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Ct#Russian#Ukrainian#Ccsu#Americans
Eyewitness News

Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning. A procession arrived at the medical examiner’s office in Farmington around 7:30 a.m. It left Bristol Health around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. “A procession is...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Dr. Laura Saunders talks about the traumatic deaths of 2 Bristol officers

Jim Bozzi shares a rundown of upcoming shows and big music headlines. GREAT DAY FOOD: Stonewall Kitchen game day cooking. Jacob Ouellette from Stonewall Kitchen has some ideas for game day snacks. The Parade of Homes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Get tickets for the Parade of Homes!. Updated: 6 hours...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Law enforcement analyst on ambush that left 2 Bristol officers dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 3 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Halloween
Country
Russia
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vigil held for fallen Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died in ambush. Law enforcement analyst on ambush that left 2 Bristol officers dead. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retired Police...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly stabbing at Bolton apartment complex

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation case.
BOLTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed. It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber. Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened. There’s still a very large police...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy