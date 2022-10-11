Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii. While Hawaii also saw a recent uptick from its obesity rate of 24.5 percent in 2020, its jump to 25 percent puts the Aloha State's obesity rate just under that of the Centennial State.

