Massachusetts State

Travel Maven

The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
#Louisiana Least
The Denver Gazette

Colorado residents no longer least obese in nation, losing title held for years

Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii. While Hawaii also saw a recent uptick from its obesity rate of 24.5 percent in 2020, its jump to 25 percent puts the Aloha State's obesity rate just under that of the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?

Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

