What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts
People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Nantucket braces for migrants to arrive Tuesday
Nantucket is on alert after receiving a notice about possible migrants coming to the island. Nantucket memorial airport notified police about a flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday.
Massachusetts described as outlier in pork case
Massachusetts got a quick mention before the nation's highest court on Tuesday when a Biden administration attorney pointed to the Bay State as an outlier in seeking to regulate the sale of pork based on how it was produced in other states.
REPORT: Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, President Joe Biden will be traveling to Colorado next week to meet with Democratic Senator Michael Bennet for the purpose of officially designating Camp Hale as the country's newest national monument. Camp Hale was an Army training facility constructed in 1942,...
Colorado residents no longer least obese in nation, losing title held for years
Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii. While Hawaii also saw a recent uptick from its obesity rate of 24.5 percent in 2020, its jump to 25 percent puts the Aloha State's obesity rate just under that of the Centennial State.
New study ranks roads in each state from worst to best
A study ranks the states’ road conditions based on roughness and how much money is put towards maintenance.
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
Alaska Has a Near Nation-Leading Violent Crime Rate, According to FBI
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, offering a statistical documentation of crime in the United States in 2021. Historically, the UCR has provided a comprehensive snapshot of crime in each of the 50 states, but this year, the picture is incomplete. Due to a change in reporting systems – from the legacy […]
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
Then Again: How Vermont politics’ Mountain Rule crumbled
Mortimer Proctor’s ambition helped end the handshake agreement within the Republican party to alternate candidates from the East and West sides of the Green Mountains Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: How Vermont politics’ Mountain Rule crumbled.
