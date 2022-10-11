Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Latest Update on Adam Cole’s AEW Status
It has been several months since fans last witnessed Adam Cole competing inside of the ring, and it appears that they will have to have to wait even longer. Since making his debut in AEW at the September 2021 All Out pay-per-view, Cole has been pushed a leading star in the company.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
PWMania
The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback. For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Talks About What She Spent Her Time Working On After WWE Release
Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about the reason why she focused on streaming rather than working the independent wrestling scene after her release from WWE, as well as how she is happy that she decided to take a break because it made her return mean that much more when it finally did happen.
PWMania
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Would Joke About Dying at Gorilla Position
Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke with The MMA Hour for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Michaels was asked if he ever imagined a time when Vince McMahon would not be in charge of WWE:. “No. You can talk...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
PWMania
Aliyah Currently Dealing With Several Injuries
WWE star Aliyah recently revealed that she is suffering from two ailments. In an Instagram post, she stated that she was hurt during her most recent match, which took place on the September 12th episode of RAW, when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY):
Comments / 0