Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Shifting Blame For Texas A&M's Loss?
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is under fire for post-game comments about 'backup QB' Haynes King.
CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
UNC presumed favorite for Zayden High
The UNC basketball target recently completed an official visit to North Carolina at the end of September.
thecomeback.com
Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges
It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On No. 6 Tennessee Very Clear
Nick Saban, known for giving little to nothing in press conferences, was uncharacteristically open about the issues Tennessee could give the Crimson Tide this Saturday. After barely slipping past Texas A&M at home last week, the head coach for Alabama isn't taking their road matchup ...
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans
Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News
On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms
The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
NC State G Jakia Brown-Turner on stepping up as leader, season ahead
NC State guard Jakia Brown-Turner spoke with members of the media in Charlotte Tuesday at the annual ACC Tipoff.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals The 'Only Way' To Stop Ohio State's Offense
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit called the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game last Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. While watching the Buckeyes offense, he couldn't help but admire its greatness. Herbstreit, the longtime analyst, thinks the only way the Ohio State offense can be stopped this ...
Insider hints that UNC is the leader for four-star recruit in 2023
The UNC basketball program is hoping to add one more player to its 2023 recruiting class, one that just has Simeon Wilcher committed. And they might just be the favorites for that remaining target. On3 recruiting expert Jamie Shaw broke down the recruitment for Zayden High and where things possibly stand as of this month. High recently took a visit to North Carolina as he was on campus for what was supposed to be the Live Action event before it was rescheduled. High and his family reportedly enjoyed the visit and it may have been enough to catapult UNC into the...
Great news from Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game. It sounds like (...)
