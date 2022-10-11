ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KARE 11

Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone

ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Health
Arizona State
Minnesota State
Florida State
Rochester, MN
Health
Y-105FM

Tunnel of Terror Returning to Rochester This Month

If you're looking for something unique to do with the family for Halloween this year, the Tunnel of Terror is once again returning to Rochester this month. Though it sounds a bit frightful, the Tunnel of Terror is actually a family-friendly Halloween event that is taking place at Tommy's Express Car Wash, on Penny Lane (off 37th Street) in northwest Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Northern Lights Festival is back in Rochester come December

Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought means lower yields for farmers. A few weeks later, 209 Bar and grill opens across the street bringing with it the spirit of the lamplighter. New Ulm Medical Center offers free breast health screenings. Updated:...
ROCHESTER, MN
#Transplants#Bone Marrow#Blood Cancer#Medical Services#General Health#Abc#Mayo Clinic
KAAL-TV

Kasson FD open house educates youth on how to be fire safe

(ABC 6 News) – As part of National Fire prevention week. the Kasson fire department held an open house to educate the community on fire safety. The event welcomed people into their fire hall to get an up-close look at their gear and get to know the people who serve the community in times of crisis.
KASSON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Trial Scheduled For Lawsuit Against Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a personal injury lawsuit against the Rochester School District and two of its employees. The case of Hivela versus the Rochester Public Schools is currently scheduled for trial on July 31 of next year. The lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey Hirvela and his juvenile son was filed against the school district in September.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea to hold fall cleanup day Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will hold a fall cleanup day on Saturday. The city says residents may dispose of one load of household garbage, brush and yard waste or demolition debris at no charge from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the City Transfer Station, located at 2506 Richway Drive.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

No injuries in Rochester head-on crash

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police say there were no injuries after a head-on vehicle collision Monday morning. The crashed happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebrook Dr. NW and Ripley Lane NW, near the Ridgeview Manor Park. Rochester Police say the airbags of both cars...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonan.org

Duck Man strikes at Winona State University

Students may have recently noticed some new yellow ducks around campus. These little yellow rubber ducks are hidden by the “Winona Duck Man.” For this article, the Winona Duck Man has requested his identity to be kept anonymous. This is not the first time the Winona Duck Man...
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: 103-year-old house above Colvill Park for sale in Red Wing

This charming turn of the century home is located on a corner lot above Colvill Park in Red Wing. The main level of the home features a living room, sitting room, office, formal dining room, three season porch, a half bathroom and a covered back porch. There is beautiful natural...
RED WING, MN

