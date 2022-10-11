Read full article on original website
‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count
EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...
Season 11 of 'American Horror Story' Is Ready to Cause Chaos in the Big Apple
After plenty of anticipation, fans will be thrilled to learn that Season 11 of American Horror Story is right around the corner! The upcoming installment is slated for a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and we couldn't be more excited to see what legendary filmmaker Ryan Murphy has up his sleeve this time around.
TNT Acquires The Lazarus Project, UK Action Drama, to Debut in Early 2023
Just when you thought TNT was getting out of the scripted business, they’re kinda sorta back in. TNT announced on Wednesday morning that it has acquired The Lazarus Project, a UK action-thriller that made its debut across the pond this June, with an eye on an early 2023 Stateside premiere. The Lazarus Project will thus mark the first new scripted drama to bow on TNT since the April 2022 merger that brought Discovery and WarnerMedia together as Warner Bros. Discovery. (Since that merger, Claws and Animal Kingdom have both ended, while Snowpiercer is heading into a fourth/final season that was greenlit prior.) “We...
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Premiere Sees Viewership Rise by Over 4 Million in Live+7 Ratings (Exclusive)
The episode has now secured a 1.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the top-rated series in the 10 p.m. hour of primetime
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Icon Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96
Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of stage, film and television, who had a nearly 75-year career, died October 11in her sleep at her Los Angeles home, just five days short of her 97th birthday. The three-time Oscar nominee and Murder, She Wrote star’s death was...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Marg Helgenberger Returns to the 'CSI' Series — Is the Actress Married?
The return of CSI: Vegas also marks the return of yet another cast member from the original series. In Season 1, CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Though sadly, neither of them is returning for Season 2, another familiar face is back on the case to help take the sting out of their absence.
Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. Set To Star In Untitled Multi-Camera Comedy
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in an untitled father-son multi-camera comedy. Read more details inside.
Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Star In New Comedy Series
Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star together in a new comedy. According to Deadline, the series is headed to CBS and will explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench. The outlet describes the currently untitled television show as follows: More from VIBE.comMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow''The Harder They Fall' Wins Big At African American Film Critics Association AwardsDave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special “The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans),...
Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Loretta Lynn; 'Reboot' star Rachel Bloom
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers country superstar Loretta Lynn:...
ETOnline.com
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna
EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ season 5 premiere for free on BET
The season 5 premiere of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
‘Quantum Leap’ At NBC to Extend Season 1 By Six Episodes
NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the “Quantum Leap” revival. The original order of 12 episodes has now been extended to 18, bringing Season 1 to a total of 18 episodes. The series premiered on Sept. 19 as a sequel to NBC’s 1989-1993 series of the same name. This version stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, as a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith. 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of...
The Conners season 5: next episode, cast and everything we know about the comedy
The Conners season 5 brings back the iconic family for some more laughs. Here is everything we know about the new season.
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In The Finale, From A Scarlet Witch Comic Book To '70s TV Show References
The She-Hulk finale features so many fourth wall breaks and hilarious Easter eggs that it's definitely the most fun I've had watching an MCU show this year.
