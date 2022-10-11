EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO