Orange Park man faces human trafficking charge from 2021 incident, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
JSO: Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 4 p.m., police were dispatched Helena and Doeboy Streets in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his...
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
Community organization identifies 17-year-old killed in Woodstock shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community organization advocating against crime along the First Coast has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area last month. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says Elijah McDonald, 17, was shot to death on Sept. 27. The incident occurred in the parking lot...
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JSO: Young man in hospital, suspect outstanding after shooting at unknown location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting occurred Tuesday night. STORY: Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County. At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to 4600 Atlantic Boulevard and found a man in...
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
Reports: Possible body found near Salvation Army on Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity was reported at a bus stop on Beach Boulevard after reports of a body found Wednesday. The bus stop is located in front of the Salvation Army near Country Side Road. Multiple First Coast News employees reported seeing a body covered with a sheet...
Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Murder suspect apprehended by K-9 on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K-9 was able to apprehend a murder suspect after a deadly shooting last week on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Erik Rashard Allen, 34, has been arrested for murder. He has also been charged with two counts of possession of...
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy. On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway...
Jacksonville police make arrest in 2017 killing of 19-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man. On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff says
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a Saturday night arrest was the result of a road rage incident. Timothy Floyd, 57, of Green Cove Springs was arrested Saturday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
One dead after crash in St. Johns County involving pedestrian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on State Road 207 just east of Interstate 95. FHP says the pedestrian pronounced dead at a nearby...
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
Jacksonville’s M.A.D. D.A.D.S. host a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton at Ringhaver Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville chapter of M.A.D. D.A.D.S. (MAD DADS) is hosting a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton tonight at 7 p.m. in Ringhaver Park. The 18-year old was murdered by her boyfriend last month in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic violence incident. Bolton’s family’s described the vigil on Facebook as a way to honor “Gabby” and shed light on how the City’s violence affects the community.
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Family dog dies in Arlington house fire, Jacksonville firefighters say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Alderman Park area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that crews responded to a fire at a home on Parkridge Circle. According to JFRD, it was...
‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Woman recalls helping man shot in apparent road rage incident in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman witnessed an apparent road rage incident last week in Clay County, she told News4JAX on Tuesday. It happened Friday evening on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Jerry McEver said that he was shot and that the other person in the...
