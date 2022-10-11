ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Astros' Yordan Alvarez crushes walk-off homer to stun Mariners, Yankees ready to take on Guardians

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.

That means aces on the mound. The day begins with Max Fried for the Braves, continues with AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander taking the hill in Houston and Gerrit Cole starting for the Yankees, and concludes with NL ERA leader Julio Urias getting the ball for the Dodgers. Their opponents, fresh off hard-fought wild-card wins, will be using No. 3 starters and hoping to get the ball rolling toward upset victories.

All four series start Tuesday across a busy day of baseball. Here's the full schedule and TV information:

Game 1: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees - 7:37 p.m., TBS

Game 1: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - 9:37 p.m., FS1

Yordan Alvarez obliterates walk-off homer to crush dream Mariners game

For 26 outs of ALDS Game 1, the legend of Julio Rodriguez and the drought-busting young Mariners looked stronger than the legend of Justin Verlander. But it was not stronger than the legend of Yordan Alvarez.

The mammoth slugger crushed a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, sending the Houston crowd into delirium and stunning the Mariners.

Phillies keep the line moving, hold on for Game 1 win vs. Braves

Do you like rallies? You might like the Phillies. After just scraping into the postseason, the Phillies have won three straight — first sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals and now taking Game 1 of the NLDS against the 101-win Atlanta Braves. Tuesday's series-changing victory came thanks to a parade of hits.

Nick Castellanos led the way with 3 hits and 3 RBIs as the Phillies knocked Atlanta ace Max Fried from the game early, then held on tight. Ranger Suarez started for the Phillies, allowing 1 run in 3 1/3 innings, then handed it off to a Phillies bullpen that used six pitchers to finish it off. Newly appointed closer Zach Eflin held on to give Philly the win despite a furious Braves comeback attempt in the ninth inning.

You can follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports.

Need to catch up on the major storylines as the postseason gets rolling? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

Astros' Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker

HOUSTON — (AP) — Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand. The Astros announced...
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Padres and Dodgers delivered everything that's great — and tense — about postseason baseball. Even a goose

LOS ANGELES — This game had everything: legendary pitchers looking to live down local ghosts, headline stars hitting home runs to the heavens, a reliever with a circuitous backstory touching 101 mph to get out of a jam, a bit of savvy deception, good defense, bad defense, the tying run coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against a closer pushing past his usual limit, a fowl on the field, Cody Bellinger getting a hit.
Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
