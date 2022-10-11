Read full article on original website
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?
New York made an official announcement, revealing who made their roster for the ALDS against the Guardians, leaving a few key pieces off
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
MLive.com
Tigers DFA Drew Hutchison (again), claim Twins infielder off waivers
Drew Hutchison has been designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers for fourth and possibly final time. The 32-year-old right-hander had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
Red Sox legends warn team amidst Xander Bogaerts uncertainty
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. For months, current and former Boston Red Sox players have spoken on Xander Bogaerts’ behalf. Pay him. Keep him. Do whatever you need to do. We aren’t a better team if we lose him. David Ortiz called them...
FOX Sports
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
Yardbarker
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
Boston Red Sox prospects: What to make of Izzy Wilson’s 2022 turnaround
What to make of the late turnaround of Boston Red Sox prospect Izzy Wilson. The Boston Red Sox brought outfield prospect, Izzy Wilson, into their minor league system this offseason. There were obvious reasons to be optimistic about him, but things spiraled pretty quickly. Following an 0-for-3 game on May...
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
David Ortiz roasts ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez for Wild Card picks: ‘This is awful!’
It’s time for the Divisional Series to begin. This past weekend featured four Wild Card Series, and the teams that made it through are the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Those results don’t bode well for...
MLB・
FOX Sports
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Report: Celtics unlikely to extend key player from Finals run
It appears that one notable Boston Celtics player will not be getting a visit from The Extension Fairy this year. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports Wednesday that there does not seem to be a contract extension coming for Celtics forward Grant Williams. As a first-round pick from the 2019 draft class, Williams has until Oct. 17 (the day before the start of the new season) to land an extension from Boston.
Red Sox’s Rafael Devers projected to earn $16.9M in 2023, per MLBTradeRumors
MLBTradeRumors.com released its annual arbitration projections. It projected Red Sox star Rafael Devers to earn $16.9 million in 2023. That would represent a $5.7 million raise from what he made in 2022 ($11.2 million). Devers is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, meaning he will be eligible for free...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
Suns ‘have interest’ in Celtics’ Derrick White if there’s a trade (report)
The Celtics are less than a week away from the start of the regular season, and no changes appear to be on the horizon for the reigning East champs. The C’s have one of the deepest rosters in the league and are looking to get back to the NBA Finals.
There’s more to Patriots practice squad OL Sebastian Gutierrez than viral pizza story
FOXBOROUGH — A well-intentioned Facebook post, a local North Dakota news story, and a viral response had the headlines across the United States within a matter of hours. ”Patriots sign pizza shop employee Sebastian Gutierrez for offensive line”. Yes, Gutierrez had picked up some shifts at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza...
MassLive.com
