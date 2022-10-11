Read full article on original website
Just me
1d ago
Whatever. It's public knowledge that Shawn Michaels told Bret Hart that he wouldn't drop the belt for him so why would Bret show him any courtesy by dropping it?
Reply
6
Screaming Scarecrow
20h ago
I agree with Jake but at the same time i understand Bret's reason for not dropping to Shawn. According to Bret, Shawn Michaels told him to his face that he would never drop for him.
Reply
2
