Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Ravens on TV
The New York Giants (4-1) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 6 matchup. The Giants are coming off a stunning comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in London and now have many around the NFL wondering if they’re for real. Wink Martindale vs. Lamar Jackson might go a long way in determining that answer.
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
thecomeback.com
Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury
Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
Photographer who Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed down following loss to Chiefs files police report
The fallout from Davante Adams shoving a cameraman following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Monday Night has begun. The man who Adams pushed down has filed a police report and claims injuries according to a TMZ report. Adams came off the field straight from a fourth down...
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
Las Vegas Raiders Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver To Active Roster This Tuesday
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing a veteran wide receiver to their active roster this Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson, elevating him from the practice squad to active roster. Wilson, 30, caught 25 passes for 213 yards for the ...
ESPN
Five key problems facing Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – In the span of five weeks, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has, in some circles, gone from an innovator ready to shake up the status quo to a guy who could get shown the door early. His team is 2-3 with a pile of penalties...
NEWS10 ABC
Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’...
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL source: Seahawks to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense; practice squad first
The team’s 1st-round pick in 2012, a Super Bowl-champion linebacker for Seattle, returns for 3rd go-round to help a needy defense.
ESPN
Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
