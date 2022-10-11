Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After Upcoming Season — Read Statement
The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's who is joining Blake Shelton for his final season of 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton is set to depart The Voice after 23 seasons. He is the final remaining original judge from the singing competition’s first season and plans to depart after the conclusion of the next season.
The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches
The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...
Blake Shelton Announces Shocking ‘The Voice’ Exit
Country star Blake Shelton will be saying goodbye to “The Voice” after the 23rd season!. On Tuesday, Shelton shared on Instagram, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23.”
Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello Are the Best Thing About Season 22 of 'The Voice'
Everyone knows that the only thing more entertaining than the talented contestants on The Voice is the banter between the coaches. And Season 22 is no exception. The fall 2022 premiere saw the return of a Voice veteran. Gwen Stefani made her comeback after a years-long hiatus from the show. This season, Gwen is joined by her husband, OG coach Blake Shelton, and John Legend. In addition, the panel of coaches welcomed a newcomer — Camila Cabello.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
West Chester Resident Wows Country Star Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
West Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed Blake Shelton on this season's auditions for The Voice.Image via NBC. Wester Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed country singer Blake Shelton after belting Adele’s “Easy on Me” during a blind audition of NBC’s The Voice. Shelton handpicked Torchiana to be on his team for the 22nd season, writes Geoff Rushton for StateCollege.com.
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
startattle.com
Justin Aaron The Voice 2022 Audition “Glory” Common, John Legend, Season 22
Justin Aaron performs “Glory” by Common, John Legend, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Justin Aaron performs “Glory” by Common and John Legend during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Justin Aaron The Voice Audition. Contestant: Justin Aaron. Age: 34. Hometown: Junction City,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Blake Shelton Announces His Departure From "The Voice": "I've Been Wrestling With This"
It's the end of an era: Blake Shelton is officially exiting "The Voice." On Oct. 11, NBC revealed that the show's next season will be the country star's last. In a statement shared by the network, Shelton wrote that it took him a long time to decide to leave. "I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years," he wrote. While his statement didn't clearly state why he'd decided to leave, it hinted that the amount of work the show entails may have influenced the choice. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he continued. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!" (Shelton met his wife, Stefani, as coaches on "The Voice" in 2014, and the pair officially tied the knot in 2021).
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
Zooey Deschanel Joins ‘Physical’ Season 3
The "New Girl" star will portray Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Photos Hint at What’s In Store for Last Episode
How will the story of the O'Brien family end? Fans can look forward to a wedding and a new baby in the 'Chesapeake Shores' series finale.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Continue with Powerhouse Matchups
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night, as the Battles continued and the coaches narrowed down their teams. The episode picked up from Monday’s cliffhanger, as Blake Shelton chose to keep Austin Montgomery on his team, eliminating Tanner Fussell. The night featured some amazing matchups, and the coaches...
Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Lil Baby’s new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper stands in the kitchen of his $20 million Bel Air home singing to his son, who dances along on FaceTime. For Lil Baby, living in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the U.S. would have been unfathomable several years ago. He was released in 2016 after being incarcerated on a drug charge and had no intention of starting a rap career until Quality Control founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas saw tremendous potential. “I knew Baby had a...
My Polynesian Heart Is Bursting With Pride After Seeing Drew Afualo's Outfit At The "Black Adam" Premiere
Drew repping our Samoan culture on the red carpet is everything.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0