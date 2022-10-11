It's the end of an era: Blake Shelton is officially exiting "The Voice." On Oct. 11, NBC revealed that the show's next season will be the country star's last. In a statement shared by the network, Shelton wrote that it took him a long time to decide to leave. "I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years," he wrote. While his statement didn't clearly state why he'd decided to leave, it hinted that the amount of work the show entails may have influenced the choice. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he continued. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!" (Shelton met his wife, Stefani, as coaches on "The Voice" in 2014, and the pair officially tied the knot in 2021).

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO