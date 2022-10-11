Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
Prosecutors, Avenatti Make Arguments for Sentencing in Santa Ana
Federal prosecutors are seeking 17 1/2 years in federal prison for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti for his wire and tax fraud scheme in Southern California while the defendant argued for six years, according to legal briefs filed Tuesday.
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'
LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
T-bone Accident in Los Angeles Ends in a $665,000 Compensation
Fortunately, it is not always your fault when you are involved in one. In this case, you get compensated for the injuries you will suffer and the income you will have lost if you cannot work. Unfortunately, not everyone injured in a car accident will get the compensation he/she is owed. Most defendants will try to fleece plaintiffs out of their fair compensation using underhand tactics. This is why anyone involved in an accident should not pursue compensation without exceptional legal support, like that from JT Legal Group, one of the best personal injury law firms in Los Angeles.
Documentary Producer Files Legal Request For Photos, Video & Audio Related To Kobe Bryant Crash, But Says It Doesn’t Want Images Of Victims
A documentary production company that specializes in videos of arrests and transportation crashes is taking legal action to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Real World Media LLC — which posts videos to YouTube with titles such as “Hospital interview of man who just escaped murderer” and “27 year old caught with 26 pounds of cocaine” and “Drunk Pilot Crashes Corporate Jet in Nevada” — alleges in a Los Angeles Superior Court petition filed Friday that it has wrongfully been denied access...
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls to resign for joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague was recorded making crude and racist remarks. Pressure mounted on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to follow the...
José Huizar's brother agrees to plead guilty and cooperate in City Hall corruption investigation
Boyle Heights -- The brother of former City Councilman José Huizar admitted in a plea agreement filed today that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Agrees To Plea Deal Following Domestic Violence & Gun Charges, Documents Claim
Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has reached a plea deal months after being charged with several crimes including domestic violence and battery back in July. The real estate mogul, who allegedly harmed fianceé Paulina Ben-Cohen amid the March 27 incident, has agreed to a deal in which his several charges will ultimately be dismissed after he successfully completes classes in gun safety, anger management and parenting, according to recently-obtained court documents filed on September 30. Beyond this coursework, Shouhed will also be required to complete community service and will be barred from owning or possessing a firearm for at...
Fentanyl crisis: California Attorney General Bonta to announce new enforcement actions
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is expected to announce new enforcement actions to combat the fentanyl crisis.
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera Resigns Following City Council’s Racist Audio Leak
Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, has resigned. The Los Angeles Times reported the move late Monday, citing that it happened during a meeting with the union’s executive board. The news comes after leaked audio of a closed-door conversation was released Sunday in which...
‘Incel’ hate crime suspect faces charges in California connected to YouTube videos
A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.
Claire Denis to Receive Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s 2022 Career Achievement Award
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has chosen French writer-director Claire Denis as the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement Award, the organization announced Wednesday. LAFCA’s first in-person awards ceremony in three years will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. “We are thrilled to be honoring Claire...
