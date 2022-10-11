ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in leaked racist audio where she called colleague's black son a 'little monkey'

LA City Council member Nury Martinez also ranted about Jewish colleagues in the racist audio where she described a colleague's black son as a 'little monkey' and said of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon: 'F*** that guy, he's with the blacks.'. A new portion of the incriminating recording from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
velillum.com

T-bone Accident in Los Angeles Ends in a $665,000 Compensation

Fortunately, it is not always your fault when you are involved in one. In this case, you get compensated for the injuries you will suffer and the income you will have lost if you cannot work. Unfortunately, not everyone injured in a car accident will get the compensation he/she is owed. Most defendants will try to fleece plaintiffs out of their fair compensation using underhand tactics. This is why anyone involved in an accident should not pursue compensation without exceptional legal support, like that from JT Legal Group, one of the best personal injury law firms in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Deadline

Documentary Producer Files Legal Request For Photos, Video & Audio Related To Kobe Bryant Crash, But Says It Doesn’t Want Images Of Victims

A documentary production company that specializes in videos of arrests and transportation crashes is taking legal action to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Real World Media LLC — which posts videos to YouTube with titles such as “Hospital interview of man who just escaped murderer” and “27 year old caught with 26 pounds of cocaine” and “Drunk Pilot Crashes Corporate Jet in Nevada” — alleges in a Los Angeles Superior Court petition filed Friday that it has wrongfully been denied access...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harvey Weinstein
L.A. Weekly

Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles

Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Agrees To Plea Deal Following Domestic Violence & Gun Charges, Documents Claim

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has reached a plea deal months after being charged with several crimes including domestic violence and battery back in July. The real estate mogul, who allegedly harmed fianceé Paulina Ben-Cohen amid the March 27 incident, has agreed to a deal in which his several charges will ultimately be dismissed after he successfully completes classes in gun safety, anger management and parenting, according to recently-obtained court documents filed on September 30. Beyond this coursework, Shouhed will also be required to complete community service and will be barred from owning or possessing a firearm for at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
