Pasadena, CA

welikela.com

Big List of Things To Do For Halloween in L.A. [2022]

We’re already knee-deep into the Halloween season, but with a little more than two weeks out from the official holiday, now seems like the right time to reassess what spooky, terrifying, eerie, and/or playful options currently populate the Los Angeles event landscape. Let’s check out your options below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
850wftl.com

Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

LOS ANGELES, CA– Actress Angela Lansbury who was best known for roles in ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ has passed away at the age of 96. Her family announced her death on Tuesday stating that she died peacefully in her home:. “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles

Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A ‘Dance for Hope America’ Gala in Altadena

ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Children of One Planet is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with a Dance for Hope America gala on October 22 at the William Davies Memorial Building. By News Desk. Children and adult professional ballroom dance performances will be featured on stage, plus musicians, social dancing and singing....
ALTADENA, CA
insideedition.com

LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz

A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Alhambra Will Survey All of Its Historic Buildings

Local community groups and residents look forward to discovering Alhambra’s historical, architectural and cultural resources. On September 26, 2022, the Alhambra City Council awarded a $276,480 contract to Pasadena-based Historic Resources Group for a street-by-street reconnaissance inventory of the entire city of Alhambra that will identify pre-1980 buildings and sites. Historic Resources Group will also search for properties that may be eligible for landmark status, document those properties with the state of California, and develop a preservation ordinance and historic preservation program for recommended adoption by the City of Alhambra. Community outreach and engagement activities will also be included as the survey, historic preservation program and ordinance are developed over the next two years.
ALHAMBRA, CA
multihousingnews.com

42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out

Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants

Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Thrillist

Eat Your Way Through the Best Food Halls in LA

The best thing about food halls is their diversity, the breadth of cuisines you can try within a single visit and the madcap mixed meals you can build out from various vendors’ offerings. Maybe you will assemble a lunch of oxtail stew, mandu, quesabirria, and coffee. Or maybe you’ll pair a craft beer with gumbo, a pupusa, and a margherita pizza with some Oaxacan drinking chocolate for dessert.
LOS ANGELES, CA

