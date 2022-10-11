The electric car that emerged from the fog on Monday morning might have seemed ordinary, if not for the blocky, rectangular sensors protruding from each corner. It was a Waymo Jaguar, one of a fleet that has become ever more common on San Francisco’s streets over the past year. Since August 2021, self-driving company Waymo and parent company Alphabet have been collaborating with Jaguar to allow some shortlisted candidates in the city to try out their autonomous ride-hailing services. Early this week, I cunningly leveraged my position as a reporter to snag a spot on that shortlist.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO