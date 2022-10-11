Read full article on original website
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Firm awarded no-bid contract to fix SFUSD payroll has troubling history
For nearly 10 months, the San Francisco Unified School District couldn’t assess the scope of its payroll fiasco. Now, at last, some numbers are in: A whopping 3,337 employees have opened help tickets with recent activity related to a payroll crisis that has left them unpaid or underpaid, according Alvarez & Marsal, the firm recently hired to assess and fix the EmPowerSF payroll system.
John Crew, SF’s relentless police reform advocate and mentor, dies at 65
As a young attorney in 1984, John Crew was on assignment at Union Square, observing police officers as they demanded identification from unhoused residents who had committed no crime. A pair of officers noticed and questioned Crew, then handcuffed him and put him in the back of a police car.
DBI inspector leading Rodrigo Santos audit had work done on his home by Rodrigo Santos
If ever a film was made of San Francisco’s rather theatrical forays in municipal corruption, there’s a hell of a part for a suave, middle-aged Latin actor able to project mephistophelean charm of the sort that induces you to simultaneously smile and check on your wallet. He’d be...
Covid-19 Tracker: No change
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections, positivity rates and hospitalizations remained mostly flat. Wastewater has also been somewhat flat (above where it was two weeks ago) and R Number models show a rising local transmission. Has the virus may have...
Reporting on mayor and her appointees has been revelatory
Imagine, if you will, that we are all prisoners in a cave. As I write this it’s 70 degrees and glorious in lovely San Francisco, but let’s just suppose. Imagine that all we can see are projections on a cave wall of puppets, handled by unseen puppeteers, and backlit by a fire. This, to us, is reality. But, really, it’s just shadows, cast by puppet-masters.
Lawyer: DA Jenkins is stalling 5-year-old homicide case against SFPD officer
This time last year, Christopher Samayoa was set to be the first-ever San Francisco police officer to sit a criminal trial for an on-duty homicide. He was charged by DA Chesa Boudin in 2020 for the death of Keita O’Neil, an alleged carjacker who was fleeing when Samayoa shot him in the head in 2017.
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
Explore: Every person killed in SF police shootings since 2000
Illustrations by Molly Oleson. It has been five months since police officers killed Michael MacFhionghain and Rafael Mendoza in the dirt beneath the I-280 overpass. San Francisco police officers were called to separate the two brawling homeless men. When they arrived, they found MacFhionghain sitting on top of Mendoza, holding a knife above his head. After ten minutes of frantic orders from police, MacFhionghain appeared to push the knife downwards.
Coalition on Homelessness sues city over its treatment of homeless people
The Coalition on Homelessness today filed a major lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging that the city has violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In the 105-page complaint released at 7:30 p.m., lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area outlined what it argues are three violations of U.S. Constitutional amendments and instances in which the city allegedly broke its own laws.
Rent in SF up by 12.7 percent over past year
Following a pandemic exodus, realtors have said that more people are returning to San Francisco. But buyers are increasingly abandoning house searches and instead renting. San Francisco’s average rent sat at $4,106 in September. That’s up 12.7 percent from last year, but down from earlier highs, RentHub data shows.
Neighborhood Notes: Penny prerolls, Cinema Week, ’80s in the Mission
Acción Latina show celebrates the ’80s, Mission style. On Thursday, Acción Latina opened its exhibition focusing on artists and organizers who worked in the Mission District in the 1980s. There will be art from local artists, live performances, and refreshments. The free exhibit features work from local...
Gig bits: Latinx and Chinese workers unite, driverless cars, Chinese apps battle in Philadelphia
It’s not commonplace to see dozens of monolingual Latinx and Chinese getting together to cheer each other on. After all, language is a hurdle in itself. But when all see themselves as working poor – a shared economic unity prevails. It did last Wednesday night when some 60...
Bystander reverses 4 overdoses in one evening near 24th and Mission
The efforts of a solitary civilian bystander reversed four overdoses near 24th and Mission streets at about 5:30 p.m., according to the fire department. “Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived,” stated the department. Members of the fire department’s Emergency Medical Services division and the Street...
Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some
The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
Mission Moves: Valencia Street Vintage, ‘Wellness hubs’
Welcome to Mission Moves! Moves are happening in the neighborhood all the time; something strange is happening at the store that’s been closed forever, a bike lane heads to your street, or your fave bar just sold overnight. This originally reported roundup notes newsy Mission /development / housing moves...
The Mission remains one of SF neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by lousy air
It’s not breaking news that air pollution impacts low-income neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately. Mission Local wrote eight years ago that the Mission had the worst air quality and the highest overall negative health indicators. The latest data indicates a similar result: Communities of color are exposed to...
A (sort of) driverless car’s journey through San Francisco
The electric car that emerged from the fog on Monday morning might have seemed ordinary, if not for the blocky, rectangular sensors protruding from each corner. It was a Waymo Jaguar, one of a fleet that has become ever more common on San Francisco’s streets over the past year. Since August 2021, self-driving company Waymo and parent company Alphabet have been collaborating with Jaguar to allow some shortlisted candidates in the city to try out their autonomous ride-hailing services. Early this week, I cunningly leveraged my position as a reporter to snag a spot on that shortlist.
Valencia St. attacks leave residents shaken, unsure
In what appear to be separate instances of assault in the Mission, multiple victims say they know who attacked them — but have had no help in getting the police to arrest the perpetrators. One of the victims has given up. Another, severely beaten in a recent incident near the Mission District home where he has lived for more than a decade, lives in fear of being targeted again.
Neighborhood Notes: Valencia closures, Gray Area Fest, art for Iran
The equinox has come and the days are getting shorter, but there is more going on than ever in our delightful neighborhood. Plan your weekend with our lovingly assembled jumble of art shows, social events, and opportunities to flex your civic-engagement muscles. And if there are any goings-on we have missed, be sure to let us know in the comments.
Domestic workers and day laborers take center stage
When she landed in San Francisco in her late 20s, Maria Aguilar was practically a different woman. She had left behind two young children in Guatemala, spoke no English, and knew no one. She found work cleaning houses, and started sending money home. “At first, it was very hard for...
