San Francisco, CA

Mission Local

Firm awarded no-bid contract to fix SFUSD payroll has troubling history

For nearly 10 months, the San Francisco Unified School District couldn’t assess the scope of its payroll fiasco. Now, at last, some numbers are in: A whopping 3,337 employees have opened help tickets with recent activity related to a payroll crisis that has left them unpaid or underpaid, according Alvarez & Marsal, the firm recently hired to assess and fix the EmPowerSF payroll system.
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: No change

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections, positivity rates and hospitalizations remained mostly flat. Wastewater has also been somewhat flat (above where it was two weeks ago) and R Number models show a rising local transmission. Has the virus may have...
Mission Local

Reporting on mayor and her appointees has been revelatory

Imagine, if you will, that we are all prisoners in a cave. As I write this it’s 70 degrees and glorious in lovely San Francisco, but let’s just suppose. Imagine that all we can see are projections on a cave wall of puppets, handled by unseen puppeteers, and backlit by a fire. This, to us, is reality. But, really, it’s just shadows, cast by puppet-masters.
Mission Local

Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock

A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
Mission Local

Explore: Every person killed in SF police shootings since 2000

Illustrations by Molly Oleson. It has been five months since police officers killed Michael MacFhionghain and Rafael Mendoza in the dirt beneath the I-280 overpass. San Francisco police officers were called to separate the two brawling homeless men. When they arrived, they found MacFhionghain sitting on top of Mendoza, holding a knife above his head. After ten minutes of frantic orders from police, MacFhionghain appeared to push the knife downwards.
Mission Local

Coalition on Homelessness sues city over its treatment of homeless people

The Coalition on Homelessness today filed a major lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging that the city has violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In the 105-page complaint released at 7:30 p.m., lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area outlined what it argues are three violations of U.S. Constitutional amendments and instances in which the city allegedly broke its own laws.
Mission Local

Rent in SF up by 12.7 percent over past year

Following a pandemic exodus, realtors have said that more people are returning to San Francisco. But buyers are increasingly abandoning house searches and instead renting. San Francisco’s average rent sat at $4,106 in September. That’s up 12.7 percent from last year, but down from earlier highs, RentHub data shows.
Mission Local

Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some

The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
Mission Local

A (sort of) driverless car’s journey through San Francisco

The electric car that emerged from the fog on Monday morning might have seemed ordinary, if not for the blocky, rectangular sensors protruding from each corner. It was a Waymo Jaguar, one of a fleet that has become ever more common on San Francisco’s streets over the past year. Since August 2021, self-driving company Waymo and parent company Alphabet have been collaborating with Jaguar to allow some shortlisted candidates in the city to try out their autonomous ride-hailing services. Early this week, I cunningly leveraged my position as a reporter to snag a spot on that shortlist.
Mission Local

Valencia St. attacks leave residents shaken, unsure

In what appear to be separate instances of assault in the Mission, multiple victims say they know who attacked them — but have had no help in getting the police to arrest the perpetrators. One of the victims has given up. Another, severely beaten in a recent incident near the Mission District home where he has lived for more than a decade, lives in fear of being targeted again.
Mission Local

Mission Local

ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city's oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

