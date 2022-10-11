ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Lee launches new funds for law enforcement, but there are strings attached

By Chris Davis
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJqzu_0iV8DD1P00

In front of a scrum of reporters Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee gave his best sales pitch for how to reduce violent crime in Tennessee.

"We have a significant crime problem in this country. Tennessee has not escaped it," said Gov. Lee.

His solution: more funding for local law enforcement. But agencies have to put in bids for the money, and there are strings attached.

"It has to be proven initiatives that have evidence behind them," said Lee.

According to state documents , to be considered, the bid has to meet one of the following qualifications:

  1. Implementation of programming based on proven effective violent crime intervention models

2. Hiring and training of specialized violent crime investigative units 3. Purchase and application of new technology and equipment
4. Law enforcement led partnerships with community organizations of their choice to directly disrupt or prevent violent crime

The state is also opening up a pool of supplemental funds available to agencies that enter into collaborations or regional partnerships.

"So it has guard rails, appropriately so, to make sure it’s being spent on data and evidence-based violent crime initiatives," said Gov. Lee.

Lee initially wanted $150 million for this Violent Crime Intervention Fund, but the state legislature only gave him $100 million in the 2022-2023 budget. According to a release from Lee's office, every agency that applies will receive some type of funding, but the priority will be on communities dealing with higher crime rates.

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, says they're interested in getting funding for police cameras in public areas and setting up a Real Time Crime Center-type concept so they can keep tabs on crime reports as they happen.

A spokesperson for Murfreesboro Police tells NewsChannel 5 they're also reviewing the guidelines to determine their bid.

Lee told reporters that despite strict criteria on funding, they really do want local communities to drive how the money is used.

"It certainly has to fall within guidelines, but local police departments know best what they need and we want to give us as much flexibility as possible," said Lee.

The deadline for local police departments to apply for the Violent Crime Intervention Fund is January 16, 2023.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 23

GOP dumpster fire
1d ago

Yeah … 10% of the $100 million must be diverted to the Triple LLL Ranch in Nashville, TN which Governor Lee owns … 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤪🤪🤪🤪

Reply
4
Keith Clark
1d ago

The Republican dog whistle for votes, crime! It never fails to get money, but crime never stops!

Reply(1)
6
David Voyles
1d ago

more police officers and stricter laws to keep criminals in jail would be a big help. more officers on the streets and county roads. sheriffs need to cruise the roads not sit at stores talking.

Reply(1)
3
Related
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Know Your Tennessee Constitutional Amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, but Lee has given him plenty of fodder since 2020, from support of the recent abortion ban to the governor’s quest to bring charter schools affiliated with ultra-conservative Hillsdale College to the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Crime#Real Time Crime Center#Politics State#Politics Governor
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction

Tennessee families will soon receive state-funded assistance to battle addiction and keep children out of foster care. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse announced a 5-year, $3 million program designed to help families and children affected by opioids and other substance abuse by addressing addiction, improving permanency and enhancing the […] The post Tennessee creates program to help families affected by opioid addiction appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wkyufm.org

Hundreds of healthcare workers ask Tennessee lawmakers to reconsider the state’s all-out abortion ban

More than 700 Tennessee health care workers have signed an open letter to state lawmakers, asking them to revisit the state’s all-out abortion ban. Many of them are OB-GYNs like Dr. Nikki Zite of Knoxville, who helped write the letter. She says an original draft asked legislators to repeal the abortion ban, but Zite says repeal seemed too far-fetched.
TENNESSEE STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy