Analysis: How Does Penguins’ Roster Shape Up?
We probably won’t know for a while what kind of return the Pittsburgh Penguins will get on Ron Hextall’s decision to keep his veteran core intact for at least a few more seasons. Maybe it will yield the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup. Perhaps it will doom the team...
NHL
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM on Thursday, and fans are encouraged to be...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Thursday before flying to Detroit. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, October 13. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 91 -...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Opening Trip in Vegas
Chicago heads to Las Vegas to face Golden Knights as part of opening three-game trip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks continue their road trip to the West, facing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday night. LAST...
WILX-TV
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference
The Islanders GM offered insights and injury updates as team announces 23-man roster. After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off the top, Lamoriello was pleased with the team's training camp,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Usher in New Era of Goaltending with Matt Murray Starting in Opener Against Canadiens, Lineups, Where To Watch
MONTREAL — Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov joined the Toronto Maple Leafs just days apart this summer. Both are reclamations projects, but Murray is undoubtedly the bigger risk after a season with the Ottawa Senators plagued with injuries and a stint in the minors. But given the commitment made...
NHL
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) UBS Arena Renames Main Entrance 'The Acrisure Great Hall'. Acrisure named as partner of UBS Arena and New York Islanders. by New York Islanders PR @NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. 5:00 PM. Today, UBS Arena announced that the main entrance to the venue will be renamed "The Acrisure Great Hall."...
NHL
Canes Announce Opening Night Roster
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has completed all roster moves ahead of its opening game of the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes have recalled forward Jordan Martinook from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey...
Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Makes Team Debut Against Former Club in Home Opener, Where to Watch
Ilya Samsonov’s first game for his new team is against the only NHL team he has ever played for when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
NHL
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
Dan on 93-7 the Fan: Penguins Breakout Players, Hopes & Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. Expectations and hopes are mixed because the Penguins kept the core intact. Comments on PHN have ranged from elation to sour and everything in between as the season approaches. PHN’s Dan Kingerski appeared...
