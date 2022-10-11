Read full article on original website
Related
Oil Output Cut May Tip Global Economy Into Recession, Elon Musk's Starship's First Space Tourist, Alphabet Approves Distribution Of Trump's Truth Social App: Top Stories Thursday, Oct. 13
Apple Inc-supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM recorded an 80% surge in its third-quarter net profit at NT$280.87 billion ($8.81 billion). This is the company's strongest growth in two years, supported by strong sales of its advanced chips used in data centers and electric cars. A domestic investor-led group...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms like Amazon and Cisco with TAX-FREE $1.1M salaries
Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity project Neom has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income taxes, according to a new report. Senior executives on Neom's leadership team, composed of roughly 20 Saudis and foreigners, are being...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT. Two workers at tech...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Friday
The mix of news surrounding Tesla gave investors more reasons to sell than buy today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inflation accelerates in September, driven by rising cost of services, housing
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
CNBC
Retailer Kohl's faces fresh call for board changes from activist group Macellum
Activist investor group Macellum Advisors is once again pushing for board seats at the struggling department store chain Kohl's. Macellum is also calling for the ouster of the company's chairman. Macellum owns about 5% of the retailer and wants its candidates to replace some of the long-tenured directors. Macellum owns...
U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co (KR.N) is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said.
The creator of Amazon's Kindle has left the company, along with a top Alexa executive, adding to a leadership exodus under new CEO Andy Jassy
Gregg Zehr started Amazon's Lab126 hardware innovation group in 2004. He is credited with the invention of the Kindle e-book reader.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0