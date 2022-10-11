ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Oil Output Cut May Tip Global Economy Into Recession, Elon Musk's Starship's First Space Tourist, Alphabet Approves Distribution Of Trump's Truth Social App: Top Stories Thursday, Oct. 13

Apple Inc-supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM recorded an 80% surge in its third-quarter net profit at NT$280.87 billion ($8.81 billion). This is the company's strongest growth in two years, supported by strong sales of its advanced chips used in data centers and electric cars. A domestic investor-led group...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Krzanich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Sales#Job Cuts#Oregonians
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

Retailer Kohl's faces fresh call for board changes from activist group Macellum

Activist investor group Macellum Advisors is once again pushing for board seats at the struggling department store chain Kohl's. Macellum is also calling for the ouster of the company's chairman. Macellum owns about 5% of the retailer and wants its candidates to replace some of the long-tenured directors. Macellum owns...
BUSINESS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy