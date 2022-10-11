Read full article on original website
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
Phillies fans, media blaming Rhys Hoskins for Game 2 loss
Compounding the defensive play for Hoskins is his offensive struggles. Hoskins was 0-4 in Game 2 and is just 1-18 in four playoff games thus far with six strikeouts.
Key reliever who injured himself while celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR is out
Phillies pitcher David Robertson will miss the upcoming NLDS after the reliever was injured while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run over the weekend. It’s not the fact that David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies NLDS roster — though that’s certainly a development — it’s the why.
Sporting News
Ronald Acuna injury update: Braves star explains why he stayed in NLDS Game 2 after HBP
The Braves were already behind the 8-ball after falling in Game 1 of the NLDS to the Phillies. For a moment, it appeared that Atlanta would have to try to even the series in Game 2 without its best player. Ronald Acuna Jr. took a Zack Wheeler fastball to the...
MLB・
Wittenmyer: Cubs help create ugly new normal in pro sports
Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein finally did it. More accurately, Tom Ricketts and Rob Manfred did it. Along with the McCaskeys and the NFL. And most owners in every major professional league in America. They’ve finally closed the deal on the bill of goods they’ve been peddling to American sports...
Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
FOX Sports
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks Judge vs. Bonds, Ohtani's brilliance
Debates have raged among fans about where Aaron Judge's season stands in Major League Baseball history after the New York Yankees star crushed his 62nd home run of the year Oct. 4. "One of the big conversations this year was about the Aaron Judge pursuit of [Roger] Maris' [home run]...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
NBC Sports
Braves ticket prices are hilariously low for NLDS games
Philadelphia has been buzzing with Phillies fever since the Fightins came back in Game 1 of their Wild Card series against the Cardinals, and the city is certifiably baseball-crazy ahead of the first home playoff game in 11 years on Friday. Ticket prices here in Philly are reflecting that fervor,...
Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies
Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants look to trade La Stella, shed $11.5M contract
The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason. "The Giants...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
NBC Sports
Phillies counting on home crowd to provide lift; hits would help too
When the start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series was delayed nearly three hours by rain Wednesday, Phillies officials decided it would be best not to travel to Philadelphia late that night. To maximize rest, the team pushed back its charter flight from Atlanta to late Thursday morning.
