Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Considers Holding Virtual Meeting Friday Amid Protests
The Los Angeles City Council may conduct Friday’s meeting virtually after both of its meetings this week were either delayed or adjourned due to protests calling for three of its members to resign over a leaked tape that included racist comments and political maneuvering over redistricting. Acting Council President...
mynewsla.com
De León, Cedillo Under Pressure to Follow Martinez and Resign from City Council
One day after Nury Martinez resigned from the Los Angeles City Council in the fallout of the City Hall racism scandal, the wait continues Thursday to see if Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo will follow suit. Both are under widespread pressure to step down following the weekend...
mynewsla.com
Bass, Caruso Address LA City Hall Scandal in Mayoral Debate Focusing on Unity
Political corruption and unity were at the forefront of the final Los Angeles mayoral debate Tuesday, as Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso discussed how they would fix a City Hall rocked by scandal and a city grappling with revelations of racist comments and backdoor maneuvering from some of its top leaders.
mynewsla.com
Friday’s LA Council Meeting Canceled as de Leon, Cedillo Defy Calls to Resign
Friday’s scheduled Los Angeles City Council meeting will not take place, with Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell saying Thursday the “people’s business cannot be conducted” until Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign their council seats. The two council members were included in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Nury Martinez Resigns LA Council Seat Over Recording of Racist Statements
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned Wednesday, three days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilwoman Raman Seeks Committee on City Governance Reform Amid Scandal
In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations. Councilwoman...
mynewsla.com
Martinez Resigns From LA Council As Criticism of Her Racist Statements Grows
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up...
mynewsla.com
Bonta: AG’s Office Investigating LA Redistricting Process
State Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed Wednesday that his office will investigate the city of Los Angeles’ redistricting process in light of the racially charged, recorded 2021 conversation that included three City Council members discussing the redrawing of district boundaries. The investigation is the latest fallout from the recording...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Bonin Confirms COVID Diagnosis, Repeats Call for 3 Colleagues to Resign
Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However,...
mynewsla.com
Martinez: `Broken Heart’ Announcement Resigning from LA Council
After roughly three days of vitriolic calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, Nury Martinez said Wednesday she was broken-hearted to surrender her seat. She issued a lengthy statement announcing her departure from the council, reflecting...
mynewsla.com
Bass, Caruso Set for Final LA Mayoral Debate Amid City Hall Scandal
Against the backdrop of one of the biggest scandals to hit City Hall, Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will debate each other for the final time Tuesday evening with Election Day four weeks away. Bass and Caruso will take the stage two days after...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilwoman Martez Takes ‘Leave of Absence’ in Effort to Maintain her Seat
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who is facing a torrent of criticism and calls for her resignation over racially charged remarks she made in a recorded conversation last year, announced Tuesday she is taking a “leave of absence” from the council. “This has been one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Biden Tours LA Metro Subway Construction Site, Touts Infrastructure Funding
President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Metro subway construction site in West Los Angeles Thursday, touting federal investments in the nation’s infrastructure and saying the dollars will support projects across the Southland, including transit improvements for LAX and the ports. Overlooking the future Metro D (Purple) Line...
mynewsla.com
Biden Set to Visit LA, Orange Counties
President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles Wednesday for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser. Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss “historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”
mynewsla.com
Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants
Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
mynewsla.com
Brother of Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar Agrees to Plead Guilty
The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
mynewsla.com
Former U.S. Serviceman Reported Missing in Inglewood Found
A former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Mickel Newton had last been seen on Sept. 21, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, and authorities sought the public’s help to fine him. On Tuesday, the Inglewood Police Department...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Sues LA County Sheriff’s Department
A Long Beach man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit filed suit Thursday in federal court against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and more than a dozen of its deputies for allegedly conspiring to frame him by suppressing evidence and fabricating eyewitness accounts.
mynewsla.com
Fountain Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Santa Ana Gambling Dens, Bribery
A Fountain Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bribing a Santa Ana police officer to protect the defendant’s illegal gambling operation. Niem Ngoc Ha, 47, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13 in federal court in Santa Ana. Ha admitted paying $128,000 in bribes to then-Officer Steven Lopez in...
Comments / 0