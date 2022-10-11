ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Considers Holding Virtual Meeting Friday Amid Protests

The Los Angeles City Council may conduct Friday’s meeting virtually after both of its meetings this week were either delayed or adjourned due to protests calling for three of its members to resign over a leaked tape that included racist comments and political maneuvering over redistricting. Acting Council President...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Councilwoman Raman Seeks Committee on City Governance Reform Amid Scandal

In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations. Councilwoman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bonta: AG’s Office Investigating LA Redistricting Process

State Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed Wednesday that his office will investigate the city of Los Angeles’ redistricting process in light of the racially charged, recorded 2021 conversation that included three City Council members discussing the redrawing of district boundaries. The investigation is the latest fallout from the recording...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bonin Confirms COVID Diagnosis, Repeats Call for 3 Colleagues to Resign

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Martinez: `Broken Heart’ Announcement Resigning from LA Council

After roughly three days of vitriolic calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, Nury Martinez said Wednesday she was broken-hearted to surrender her seat. She issued a lengthy statement announcing her departure from the council, reflecting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass, Caruso Set for Final LA Mayoral Debate Amid City Hall Scandal

Against the backdrop of one of the biggest scandals to hit City Hall, Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will debate each other for the final time Tuesday evening with Election Day four weeks away. Bass and Caruso will take the stage two days after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Biden Tours LA Metro Subway Construction Site, Touts Infrastructure Funding

President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Metro subway construction site in West Los Angeles Thursday, touting federal investments in the nation’s infrastructure and saying the dollars will support projects across the Southland, including transit improvements for LAX and the ports. Overlooking the future Metro D (Purple) Line...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Biden Set to Visit LA, Orange Counties

President Joe Biden will travel to Los Angeles Wednesday for a pair of Southland appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser. Exact details have not yet been released, but according to the White House, Biden will arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, then make an appearance Thursday to discuss “historic investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants

Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Brother of Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar Agrees to Plead Guilty

The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Former U.S. Serviceman Reported Missing in Inglewood Found

A former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Mickel Newton had last been seen on Sept. 21, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, and authorities sought the public’s help to fine him. On Tuesday, the Inglewood Police Department...
mynewsla.com

Fountain Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Santa Ana Gambling Dens, Bribery

A Fountain Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bribing a Santa Ana police officer to protect the defendant’s illegal gambling operation. Niem Ngoc Ha, 47, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13 in federal court in Santa Ana. Ha admitted paying $128,000 in bribes to then-Officer Steven Lopez in...
SANTA ANA, CA

