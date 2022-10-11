Read full article on original website
Leaders celebrate funding to move train tracks off Del Mar bluff
Since 2003, SANDAG and North County Transit District have completed three stabilization projects along the coastal bluffs between Coast Boulevard and Torrey Pines State Beach.
Plan to replace 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge in Oceanside
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Democratic Congressman Mike Levin along with San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Chair Catherine Blakespear and Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez provided an update Tuesday on a plan to replace the 100-year-old San Luis Rey River Bridge in Oceanside. The San Diego Association of Governments...
Suspect shoots at Angeles National Forest employees near Azusa
Deputies have detained an armed suspect accused of shooting at Angeles National Forest employees.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, three Department of Forestry workers called deputies at about 11:40 a.m. after being shot at oin the East Fork San Gabriel riverbed near Burro Canyon. Because of the density of the Angeles National Forest, the department sent a helicopter-borne team to the area. The team detained an armed suspect at about 12:55 p.m., almost an hour after the first call. No one was wounded in the shooting and LASD is working to determine the motive. Authorities are unsure if the person was targeting the workers or just negligently shooting in the area. The department pointed out there's a gun range not far from where this happened.
1 Person Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Fort Tejon (Fort Tejon, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon Department, a motorcycle crash was reported in Fort Tejon on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
