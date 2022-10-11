Deputies have detained an armed suspect accused of shooting at Angeles National Forest employees.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, three Department of Forestry workers called deputies at about 11:40 a.m. after being shot at oin the East Fork San Gabriel riverbed near Burro Canyon. Because of the density of the Angeles National Forest, the department sent a helicopter-borne team to the area. The team detained an armed suspect at about 12:55 p.m., almost an hour after the first call. No one was wounded in the shooting and LASD is working to determine the motive. Authorities are unsure if the person was targeting the workers or just negligently shooting in the area. The department pointed out there's a gun range not far from where this happened.

AZUSA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO