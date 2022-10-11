Read full article on original website
Related
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
This Gorgeous Porsche 911 Cabriolet Was Transformed Into a 450 HP EV
Everrati wants to take some of the guilt out of driving a classic Porsche drop-top. The UK-based shop’s latest electric conversion is based on a 964-generation 911 Widebody Cabriolet. Now, you can have some fun in the sun without worrying about all the harmful emissions your sports car’s gas-guzzling engine is pumping out. Like Everrati’s other Porsches—the 911 coupé and targa—the battery-powered Cabriolet is almost impossible to tell from one with an internal combustion engine. The vehicle looks stock inside and out, which is a good thing since the 964 Cabriolet is one of the most beautiful convertibles of the last 35...
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech
All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
Tiny Four-Cylinder RC Engine Gets Working Three-Speed Manual Gearbox
Combustion engines power a variety of vehicles, big and small, and scale-model ones are capable of powering RC cars. These small engineering wonders feature many of the same parts and processes as a typical car engine, but it’s not a complete powertrain. A new video from JohnnyQ90 on YouTube shows the process of building a custom three-speed manual transmission that pairs with such a small engine.
motor1.com
2024 Audi A4 Avant spied lapping the Nurburgring
A new generation of the Audi A4 is deep into development. In addition to the saloon version, the next Avant estate is on the way, too. The example in this gallery is testing at the Nürburgring. The new A4 follows the general automotive design trend of adopting a larger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Dyno Run Shows 274 HP At The Wheels
It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavors to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
techeblog.com
Novitec Ferrari SF90 Spider Has Nearly 1100HP, Does 0-62 in 2.4-Seconds
The Novitec Ferrari SF90 Spider is their latest project, and it’s definitely no slouch. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 engine has been boosted to 1,094 hp and 677 lb-ft of torque , which is good for a 0-62 mph time of 2.4-seconds when paired with its three electric motors, while topping out at over 211 mph.
Jalopnik
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps Nurburgring 13 Seconds Faster Than a 918 Spyder
Nurburgring lap times are one of those things that’s culturally relevant because it’s interesting despite being basically useless when comparing cars in the real world. Still, it’s worth talking about when someone goes out and sets a completely bananas hot lap like Porsche just did with its brand new, aero-crazy GT3 RS.
Jalopnik
BMW Motorrad Debuts 205-HP M 1000 R and RR Superbikes
BMW’s S 1000 R and RR have been among the spiciest, most competent and comfortable super sports and super naked bikes on sale for over a decade. Still, as they’ve gotten incremental improvements in that time, the competition has been coming on hard. Motorrad is no longer content to let the folks from Japan and Italy close the gap, so it debuted its new M 1000 R and RR models on Monday.
These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option
Few brands still produce manual transmission pickup trucks, but two fan-favorite off-road-oriented 4WD pickup trucks still offer a manual transmission option. The post These 2 4WD Pickup Trucks Still Have a Manual Transmission Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Polestar 3 electric SUV boasts 517 hp and 300 miles of range
Polestar on Wednesday revealed the 2024 Polestar 3, a vehicle that represents several firsts for the Swedish electric performance brand. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and its first based on a dedicated EV platform. It's also going to be the first Polestar to be built in the U.S. Deliveries...
Jalopnik
Keanu Reeves’ Arch Motorcycle Debuts Second, Sportier Model Dubbed 1s
If non-bike nerds know Arch Motorcycle for anything, it’s typically because it’s half-owned by ol’ Johnny Utah himself, Keanu Reeves (the other half of the company is motorcycle builder and generally rad human Gard Hollinger). In fact, its first model is named after Keanu, being called the KRGT-1, and it’s a gorgeous machine, even if you don’t love power cruisers.
Jalopnik
It's Going to Suck for Third Party Tuners and the S650 Ford Mustang
If an automaker doesn’t deliver on power or some other performance metric, you can always count on the aftermarket and third-party tuners to deliver. But that’s starting to not be the case anymore as automakers bake in electronic features third-party tuners can’t get around. Take the all new 2024 S650 Ford Mustang. Ford Authority reports that third-party tuners are going to have a difficult time trying to tune the new Mustang due to fear of it being hacked.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close
Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
2023 Ram 2500: All Available Engine Options
We cover all of the Ram 2500 heavy-duty engines plus one for the 3500 as well. The post 2023 Ram 2500: All Available Engine Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
New Toyotas Come With a Free Decade of Connected Safety Services
We’re entering the era of connected cars, or vehicles that have services that always need to be on. And you know what this means: subscriptions. That’s right. Automakers are doing whatever they can to keep making money off you long after your car payments have stopped. Not all automakers are coming for your wallet right away. Automotive News reports that, starting in 2023, buyers of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles will get a 10-year free trial period for the company’s Safety Connect and Service Connect systems.
Comments / 0