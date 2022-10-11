Everrati wants to take some of the guilt out of driving a classic Porsche drop-top. The UK-based shop’s latest electric conversion is based on a 964-generation 911 Widebody Cabriolet. Now, you can have some fun in the sun without worrying about all the harmful emissions your sports car’s gas-guzzling engine is pumping out. Like Everrati’s other Porsches—the 911 coupé and targa—the battery-powered Cabriolet is almost impossible to tell from one with an internal combustion engine. The vehicle looks stock inside and out, which is a good thing since the 964 Cabriolet is one of the most beautiful convertibles of the last 35...

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO