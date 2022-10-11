Read full article on original website
How To Spot The Early Signs Of Alzheimer's
For World Alzheimer's Month, Newsweek asked the experts how you can spot the ten early signs.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
Woman forced to have hands and legs amputated after getting sepsis on holiday
A woman will undergo a rare double hand transplant after losing her limbs to sepsis in 2017. Kim Smith, 61, was on holiday in Spain when she woke one morning feeling unwell, with intense back pain, a fever and feeling like she ‘was going to die’. She had...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
