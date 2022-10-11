ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs React to Hockey Canada CEO, Board Departures Amid Scandal: ‘There’s A Lot Of Work Yet To Be Done’

By David Alter
Inside The Maple Leafs
 1 day ago

Morgan Rielly and John Tavares weighed in on Hockey Canada’s change in CEO and Board of Directors after months of inaction.

After many calls for change at the top and several sponsors pulling their support amid Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations, the governing body finally parted ways with CEO Scott Smith and their entire Board of Directors on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said. “I think it’s fair and ok that people want answers and want action to be taken. I’m sure there is more to come.”

Despite some provincial hockey organizations pulling their support to pay dues to Hockey Canada and various companies pausing their support, change came mere hours after Bauer also announced it was pausing it’s support.

In May, TSN was first to report than an undisclosed settlement had been paid to a woman who alleged in a $3.55-million (CDN) lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s world junior team, after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont.

After the report, the wave of negative headlines for  Hockey Canada continued, including a reported secret fund used to pay off sexual assault claims and another sexual assault allegation involving the 2003 world junior team.

“As a player and as a human being you just want what’s best for the people involved and our game,” Rielly added.

Although the change was welcomed by Hockey Canada, many criticized the governing body to be too slow to act.

“I think at this point within the culture it needs a lot of improving,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “As a player and as a human when you look at our game, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“It’s not a prideful moment for players so I think there’s a lot of work yet to be done. It’s going to take time and a whole lot of work.”

Federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge called the move “a step” forward but added that the “interim management committee must be made up of people who want to make real change.”

