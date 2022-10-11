Join us on Saturday October 15 from 11am- 3pm at Hills at Lockridge Park (Scenic View Dr, Macungie, PA). We are so excited for a ROCKIN’ day!. Come enjoy food from Atomic Dogs BBQ and Travelin’ Hot Dogs. The Keystone Rock & Blues Band will be performing from 11am- 12:45pm and The Wonton Soups will perform from 1:15pm- 3pm. Enjoy some of our many craft vendors like Latte Lamb Designs, Kind- Hearted Beauties, Bear Creek! We will have plenty of family fun activities such as a pumpkin patch provided by Edward Jones in the Triangle to benefit the East Penn Scholarship Fund, axe throwing by Split Pine, coloring stations, and so much more! We love having our communities come out to support the Chamber and all its initiatives! With the support from you we can continue to host more exciting events within our communities!

MACUNGIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO