Read full article on original website
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Soil Health Field Walk
The Northampton County divisions of Farmland Preservation and Conservation District, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the USDA and the Natural Resource Conservation Service, will conduct a Soil Health Field Walk at Gracedale Cropland Fields, 3310 Penn Allen Road, Nazareth, PA on Tuesday, November 15th from 10:00AM – 2:00PM. The event is free and will be held rain or shine.
thevalleyledger.com
ALL SEASON SUNFLOWER ON DISPLAY AT STEELSTACKS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— You can now enjoy a touch of summer all year long at the SteelStacks campus thanks to a recent installation of Sculpture Artist Alyssa Imes’s newest work SunFlower at the visitor center presented by St. Luke’s University Health Network. During the Steel Weekend, Imes will host an in-person, on-site artist talk at noon on Sunday, Oct. 16, to introduce and discuss her larger than life flora.
thevalleyledger.com
East Penn Chamber ROCKtoberfest
Join us on Saturday October 15 from 11am- 3pm at Hills at Lockridge Park (Scenic View Dr, Macungie, PA). We are so excited for a ROCKIN’ day!. Come enjoy food from Atomic Dogs BBQ and Travelin’ Hot Dogs. The Keystone Rock & Blues Band will be performing from 11am- 12:45pm and The Wonton Soups will perform from 1:15pm- 3pm. Enjoy some of our many craft vendors like Latte Lamb Designs, Kind- Hearted Beauties, Bear Creek! We will have plenty of family fun activities such as a pumpkin patch provided by Edward Jones in the Triangle to benefit the East Penn Scholarship Fund, axe throwing by Split Pine, coloring stations, and so much more! We love having our communities come out to support the Chamber and all its initiatives! With the support from you we can continue to host more exciting events within our communities!
thevalleyledger.com
Air Products Announces the Bethlehem Area School District Winners of the Air Products Salute to Diversity Awards
October 11, 2022 – The Air Products Salute to Diversity in Education Awards recognize teachers in the Bethlehem Area School District who celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion by sincerely demonstrating a commitment to create a safe and supportive community within their classroom. Among the many nominations that were received for the award, Laurie Gostley Hackett from Air Products along with a BASD committee including Dr. Roy selected three recipients to include one at the elementary level, middle school level, and high school level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyledger.com
“Nothing is Everything” Art Exhibition at the Mennonite Heritage Center
Featured Image: “Pine Swamp”, an oil on wood panel, is among Jon Bond’s art featured at his “Nothing is Everything” exhibit at the Mennonite Heritage Center, Harleysville, PA, October 18 – December 18. Photo Courtesy of Bond Customart. Harleysville, PA. – Berks County artist...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival
The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop Opens New Restaurant in Emmaus
Emmaus, PA – (Oct. 12, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Emmaus, PA, located at 1328 Chestnut St. This is the third Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
thevalleyledger.com
NARCOTIC WASTELAND (ex-Nile) Unleash Lyric Video For Thrasher “The Best Times Have Passed”
Currently on a North American tour (dates listed below) supporting legendary German speed metallers ACCEPT, Narcotic Wasteland founded by ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade is sharing the new lyric video for their latest single “The Best Times Have Passed” via its premiere on MetalInjection HERE. The single was recorded...
thevalleyledger.com
GRAB A SEAT FOR STAND-UP
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Weekends are about to get a whole lot funnier! Three hilarious stand-up comics, Tyler Rothrock, Chanel Ali and Blake Wexler will bring their talents to ArtsQuest’s Visitor Center presented by St. Luke’s Health University on November 19, December 16 and December 17. Tickets for each show are now on sale: $14.50 for ArtsQuest Members, $15 for seniors and 25 and under, $16 for general public at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
Comments / 0