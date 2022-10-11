Read full article on original website
Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.Earlier, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll...
Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Sunday used her only general election debate to comment on her Democratic opponent’s headgear and cast herself as a “victim” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol despite supporting the aims of the rioters that day.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district. Nonetheless, after Mr Flowers kicked off the debate by referencing Ms Greene’s support of the January 6 riot and her advocacy for people who’ve been...
Bryan College Station Eagle
US begins deporting Venezuelans; some claim they entered before new measures began
MIAMI — The U.S. government began deporting Venezuelans held at immigration detention centers, transferring dozens to Mexico on Thursday even though many of them say they had entered the United States before the new immigration measures were announced. A group of about 150 Venezuelans who were in a detention...
Bryan College Station Eagle
UN General Assembly condemns Russia's 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian regions
The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would supply air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, urging Russia's Vladimir Putin to "return to the table" to discuss making peace.
