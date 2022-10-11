Read full article on original website
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Two Mountain Lions Spotted in California Backyard Attacking a Deer
Two mountain lions have been spotted attacking deer in California backyards recently. The sightings occurred early Wednesday morning as residents reported the mountain lions searching for their kill. As a result, the area officials issued an advisory. Residents Report Mountain Lion Sighting In California Neighborhood. The pair of mountain lions...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?
Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
Montana Wants to Be the Next Wine Country
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
A majority of police agencies across the U.S. increased budgets despite 'defund' movement
Despite around 90% of the 100 agencies studied increasing their funding, 'defund the police' has reemerged as a buzzword as the midterm election gets closer.
Are bighorn sheep dangerous?
Do you need to be afraid of being headbutted by these cloven hooved mountain dwellers?
