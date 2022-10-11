The Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and with the second day brimming with as many deals as the first, there are still plenty of bargains to be had. With deals dropping until 11.59pm tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.However, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindle ereaders and, of course,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO