Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
People

Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription

These are Amazon’s steepest discounts in its history! October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Prime members, get excited! With these exclusive Prime Early Access Sale savings, that subscription is going to pay for itself.  Amazon launched its first-ever early holiday shopping event for members, which many are calling Prime Day 2.0. The Prime Early Access Sale features Black Friday-level deals weeks ahead of time across all of its departments. And the savings...
The Verge

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: the latest news, deals, and coverage

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming soon! The two-day event will feature a wide range of excellent deals. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts on October 11th, and runs through October 12th. As expected, there are some excellent discounts on a wide range of Amazon devices including Kindle and Echo devices. However, this fall episode of Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without deals on a broad spectrum of cool tech like laptops, OLED TVs, headphones, and gaming accessories.
OK! Magazine

Amazon Prime Day 2.0: Everything You Need To Know About Shopping The Early Access Sale

Amazon Prime Day is back for round two, and OK! Magazine has the scoop on what you need to know to take advantage of the fall savings. With the frenzy (and expense) of shopping for the upcoming holiday season right around the corner, you won’t want to miss out on any of the deals the second round of Amazon Prime Day — a.k.a. Prime Early Access — has to offer. Scroll to read more on all things Prime Day 2.0. SHOP EARLY ACCESSWhen Is Amazon Prime Day?In the past, Amazon’s two-day shopping event, dubbed Prime Day, has taken place long...
The Independent

Save 56% on an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet in the Early Access Sale

The Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and with the second day brimming with as many deals as the first, there are still plenty of bargains to be had. With deals dropping until 11.59pm tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.However, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells, Kindle ereaders and, of course,...
TechRadar

Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day

If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.
The List

Is TikTok's Newest Teeth Whitening Hack Really Worth The Hype?

One of the best things about social media is that it's full of life hacks that we wouldn't have had access to 20 or even ten years ago. There are TikTok fashion hacks to transform your closet and even TikTok hacks that will change the way you gift wrap, most of which are perfectly harmless and even massively helpful in a modern world where it's tough to know which advice to listen to.
The List

The List

