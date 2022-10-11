Announcement: Prime Time Special Edition 129: Cigar Company Power Rankings & Aging Experiment #4 Conclusion

Read full article on original website
Prime Time Episode 245: The Name Council – Session #2
On Episode 245, The Name Council reconvenes for its second session. This time the Name Council tackles Cigar Brands names – and we will look to see if these brands are truly brands. For this Council Session we are joined by John McTavish of Developing Palates, Eric Guttormson of Cigar Dojo, and Jay Davis of Blue Smoke Dallas.
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 507 (10/15/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
Cigar News: PCA Attendee Survey Shows Strong Support for July Trade Show
In a survey conducted by the Premium Cigar Association (PCA), a survey question on the dates the annual PCA Trade Show and Convention is held showed strong support for the early July timeframe during which this year’s Trade Show was held. It also showed strong support for keeping the Trade Show at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.
Cigar News: E.P. Carrillo Tweaks Bands on Perez-Carrillo Series
E.P. Carrillo has announced it is changing the secondary bands on its Perez-Carrillo Series. The new secondary names will now identify the name of the blend. Previously the secondary band read “PEREZ-CARRILLO.” The change to these bands will be across the four blends in the Perez-Carrillo Series: La Historia, Encore, Pledge, and the soon-to-be-released Allegiance.
Cigar News: STG Announces Four End of Year Holiday Sampler Offerings
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has announced four sampler offerings aimed at the Christmas and Year End Holidays. The four brands that will see these offerings are CAO, Diesel, El Rey Del Mundo, and Punch. First up is CAO 12 Days. This is an Advent Calendar style offering designed for the 12...
